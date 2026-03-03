What's That Nest In Your Yard? 12 Common Types And How To Tell Them Apart

For many of us, our yards are spaces for both play and relaxation, and they offer opportunities to experience the benefits of being outdoors. No matter how much you try to make this space your own sanctuary, the reality is that other creatures will share this area, too. It's common to see a variety of nests in your yard from time to time, particularly during the spring and summer months as this window is peak breeding time for many species such as insects, rodents, reptiles, and birds.

Perhaps you've stumbled upon a surprise nest on the ground while hanging out in your yard or doing some seasonal landscape maintenance. Or maybe you've seen an unidentified nest gradually grow larger near your patio or on a nearby tree. In either case, it's best to know some of the most common types of nests and what they look like before proceeding. While some nests are harmless, others may contain insects that can turn aggressive if you, your children, or pets get a little too close for their comfort. It's also a good idea to contact a pest control service in certain cases for safe removal of any nest that could pose any danger to your household.