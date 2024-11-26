You Have Termites. How Long Before Your Home Collapses?

As winter ends and spring starts to set in, you may start to notice odd signs of damage around your home. Small tunnels of dirt are stretching up the side of your foundation and plumbing pipes. Vertical trails of wallpaper appear to be sunken in. Your roof begins to sag, and a door frame is loose on its hinges. Uniformly sized tiny pellets of wood or drywall are accumulating on the floor. Congratulations: chances are you have termites, whose swarms are known to reproduce during late winter or early spring. However, you may notice an infestation at any time of year.

The most common form of this pest in the United States is the native subterranean termite, especially prevalent in California and the southern block of states from Texas to Florida. Termites will seldom actually emerge from the places where they're tunneling and thus may be causing dangerous damage to your house for years before an infection is apparent. But this begs the question: is there a timeline for when your house might collapse due to the damage?

In short, it's highly unlikely a structure will collapse due to termite damage alone, and there are ways to bring a building back up to code even after years of sustained termite activity. Yet it's imperative to be vigilant and take the time to treat any infections as soon as possible, not only because this damage can impact your property values, but because termites affect the structural integrity of your home and leave you more vulnerable to dangerous circumstances.