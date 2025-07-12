Stop Birds From Building Nests On Your Porch With These Repurposed Household Items

Even bird lovers can be annoyed when their feathered friends build nests on their porch. Birds can rightfully get protective of their young and attack any threats, including human porch dwellers. They're also not very good at cleaning up after themselves, leaving porch furniture soiled with disease-attracting bird droppings and other messes. Birds can even damage light fixtures, encourage molds to grow, or cause wood to rot. So these flying critters choosing to nest in the rafters of your home is a big problem, but it's not hard to keep your porch free from becoming a bird residence. You can foil birds with, well, aluminum foil, old CDs, or other reflective materials that confuse birds and send them looking elsewhere.

Keep in mind that disturbing nesting birds is illegal in many localities, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service warns that many birds species and their nests are protected by federal law. So if a nest appears on your porch, you're likely going to have to leave it there until after the nesting season and the nest is abandoned. It's therefore important to get ahead of the problem and protect your porch before birds decide it's their next home.