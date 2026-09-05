She Uses Doilies To Create Cute And Functional Table Decor With A Clever DIY
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Doilies don't have to look like they're stuck in the past. Modernizing this lacy needlework with stunning ways to style vintage doilies in any room makes it easy to work the pieces into your decor. The DIYer behind JustCallMeMeghan found a unique way to showcase small doilies: resin coasters. She used black coaster blanks and doily stickers topped with poured resin to create the table decor. They're perfect for decorating your table with doilies in a new and fun way.
To make doily coasters, start with blanks, such as these EHR Bamboo Coasters, which have a raised edge to allow for resin to set. The original black coaster background offers a modern look with sharp contrast to the white doilies. A wood coaster might add warmth and a more rustic design aesthetic. Or use coaster molds to pour the resin so that it entirely surrounds the doily with clear or tinted resin.
While the original uses doily stickers, you can also use actual doilies. Don't have any doilies on hand? Many of the best places to buy vintage doilies that aren't thrift stores or flea markets include online outlets and marketplaces. You can also add other elements into the resin design, like pressed flowers to create a feminine look. The main item you'll need is epoxy resin, such as this Puduo Epoxy Resin Kit which has positive feedback on Amazon.
Preserve small doilies in resin coasters
Before working with resin, set up a well-ventilated room for safe crafting and use protective gear, including gloves, safety glasses, a respirator, and clothes and shoes that cover your skin well. Read the instructions for your specific product to ensure you know how to mix it properly. Once you're set up with the epoxy portion, you can arrange your doilies.
If you're using one small doily, a centered placement makes sense. You can also cut a larger doily to cover most of the coaster mold. Or, layer a few smaller doilies to make a unique pattern. If you want to add other embellishments, test the arrangements to decide how you want it to look. You can also tint the resin if you want to create a unique design that makes the doily appear as a different hue.
Position the items on the coaster blank. Gluing them to the backing before you pour can help keep them in place. Carefully pour the resin over the doily and other embellishments to avoid shifting them as you pour. If you're using a coaster mold, pour a little epoxy in the mold and position the doily and other objects on top. Let it cure partially before filling the mold with more epoxy. Follow the product instructions for letting the resin cure before taking the coasters out of the molds. This is just one more of many genius ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies around the house. The linens are protected under the resin and can safely be used on your table.