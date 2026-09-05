She Uses Doilies To Create Cute And Functional Table Decor With A Clever DIY

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Doilies don't have to look like they're stuck in the past. Modernizing this lacy needlework with stunning ways to style vintage doilies in any room makes it easy to work the pieces into your decor. The DIYer behind JustCallMeMeghan found a unique way to showcase small doilies: resin coasters. She used black coaster blanks and doily stickers topped with poured resin to create the table decor. They're perfect for decorating your table with doilies in a new and fun way.

To make doily coasters, start with blanks, such as these EHR Bamboo Coasters, which have a raised edge to allow for resin to set. The original black coaster background offers a modern look with sharp contrast to the white doilies. A wood coaster might add warmth and a more rustic design aesthetic. Or use coaster molds to pour the resin so that it entirely surrounds the doily with clear or tinted resin.

While the original uses doily stickers, you can also use actual doilies. Don't have any doilies on hand? Many of the best places to buy vintage doilies that aren't thrift stores or flea markets include online outlets and marketplaces. You can also add other elements into the resin design, like pressed flowers to create a feminine look. The main item you'll need is epoxy resin, such as this Puduo Epoxy Resin Kit which has positive feedback on Amazon.