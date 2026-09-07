Harvest Seeds From These 14 Outdoor Plants Before September Ends & Thank Us Later

While many gardeners are reaping the September harvest and wondering what to plant in the fall before winter arrives, they might not be paying attention to what seeds they could be saving from their garden. Seed saving is a time-honored tradition that involves harvesting the seeds from annual or perennial plants and preserving them for future seasons. While it's not as widely practiced today as it once was, there are lots of seeds you can harvest before September ends that will help you prepare for a flourishing garden next season.

You can save seeds from a wide array of different plants, including flowers, herbs, trees, fruit, and vegetables. It all starts by learning what to look for. Perennial flowers and herbs will go to seed, aka bolting, which is when they shift their energy from blossom and leaf production to seed and root development. Timing for harvesting is important because you need the seeds to be brown and ripe, but capture them before they are expelled by the plant.

With vegetables, apples, or trees, things are a little different. Oaks, for example, will naturally drop their acorns, which can be collected and preserved, whereas you can harvest the seeds directly from the vegetable or fruit. Whichever plants you choose to save seeds from this September, however, you'll be thanking us that you did. It's one of the most eco-friendly things you can do for a garden that will consistently perform year after year.