The One Flower Birds And Butterflies Can't Resist Next To Your Birdbath

There's no question that zinnias can add value to any yard or garden due to their attractive qualities and low maintenance. Yet zinnias also have you covered if you're looking for ways to lure birds to a birdbath and provide sustenance for pollinators. First, the nectar in zinnias can provide a source of food for butterflies and other pollinating species such as hummingbirds, especially during the summer months.

Songbirds also value zinnias, but it's not the nectar that lures them. Instead, certain types of birds eat the seeds, including finches, sparrows, and mourning doves. Avoid deadheading too many of these plants in an effort to increase blooming or else birds will have less to feed on. All birds that visit your backyard birdbath may benefit from other zinnia features, such as shelter and privacy.

The options for picking the right zinnias can be overwhelming, as there are at least 20 known species of zinnias as well as hundreds of cultivars. There are a few ways to help narrow down these options if you want to attract butterflies in addition to birds. As a rule of thumb, taller varieties generally attract butterflies best because they're easy to land on. You'll also want to stick with those that have disc florets for easier access to nectar. Some of the more helpful cultivars for butterflies include 'Benary's Giant,' 'California Giant,' 'Lilliput,' and 'Zahara,' according to PennState Extension. You might also plant these next to other bird-attracting flowers around birdbaths.