Above And Beyond Pavers: There's A Smarter Way To Customize Asphalt Driveways

Before you start dreaming of the perfect array of lighting strips and recessed features, know that the material itself will place limits on some of your design choices. You're somewhat out of luck if you want long lighting channels built directly into the driveway. This is because of the structure of asphalt, which usually consists of 2 to 3 inches of actual asphalt over a base of compacted gravel. Cutting deep trenches, usually 4 to 6 inches deep, to accommodate lengthy LED strips and their metal housings can compromise your asphalt's integrity.

Running LED strips in trenches with a gravel bed flush alongside your asphalt driveway, however, is eminently doable. Just remember your housing channels should be rated at least IP65 for water-resistant protection and at least IP68 to be fully waterproof. And in place of trenches, you can core drill holes to place standalone lighting fixtures into asphalt without compromising integrity.

Asphalt does put some limits on your lighting options compared to concrete or pavers, but you can make your asphalt driveway shine brighter by pairing LED lighting with some clever design choices. Leave boring asphalt driveways behind and get the textured look of pavers in less time, with less money, by stamping unique designs. You can also paint or tint asphalt to save your driveway from boring gray. Combine all three — LED lighting, stamping, and painting — and you'll see you don't need pavers to have the most beautiful driveway in the neighborhood.