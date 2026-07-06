Asphalt Vs. Paver Driveways: Which Costs Less?

Asphalt makes for an attractive and flexible driveway surface, but pavers are equally stylish, and they're potentially a more eco-friendly driveway material. While asphalt is certainly the most affordable upfront, pavers make for a long-lasting solution that could end up saving you money over time.

To test the cost of each, we'll be using a sample driveway of 600 square feet to use as a base. We'll start with asphalt. A material made by mixing aggregates and sand together with a black, sticky, petroleum byproduct called bitumen, new asphalt paving costs between $7 to $13 per square foot, based on pricing data from Angi. For our sample driveway, that gives us a price range of $4,200 and $7,800.

Delineating the price between asphalt and pavers is not as straightforward as determining that asphalt costs less than concrete, another popular paving material. According to data from Angi, pavers range in price from $10 to $35 per square foot, with highly decorative styles being the most expensive. This gives us a price range of $6,000 to $21,000 for our sample driveway. However, Angi places the average cost around $12,000. So, yes, pavers are definitely not the cheapest way to pave a driveway – but they might just get you more bang for your buck in the long term.