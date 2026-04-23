Move Over, Concrete: This Eco-Friendly Driveway Material Is Gaining Attention

Concrete is both one of the most common and the most environmentally impactful driveway surfaces. Its production and transportation create vast amounts of carbon dioxide, and toxic air pollution. Once in place, concrete driveways contribute to urban heat islands and to stormwater runoff and its associated pollution. These impacts lead many homeowners to seek more sustainable alternatives to solid concrete, like gravel or permeable pavers. But there is a surprising emerging option that researchers say could be a game-changer for driveways and other places where hard surfaces are needed: mycelium.

When you hear mycelium, you may think mushrooms, and that's close, but you won't be replacing your cement drive with a mat of toadstools anytime soon. Mushrooms are basically the fruits of the far-reaching fungus mycelium. This fungus is a web-like organism found underground that plays a critical role in our ecosystem, supporting plant life and soil structure. It is made of a network of strands called hyphae that can be fused together in a manufacturing process to form a solid material.

Mycelium-based materials are being studied for their potential use in a variety of industries, including construction, These innovative composites are widely considered to be a promising new product in the world of sustainability. Visibilt, a Danish company, has developed a unique paver made of mycelium. The first publicly available versions are being installed in Faelledby, an eco-friendly, all-timber neighborhood in Copenhagen, and other research and development is ongoing. Instagrammer james_stew explains the manufacturing process for these mycelium-based pavers that could one day replace your standard concrete driveway.