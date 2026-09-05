Skip WD-40: 10 Better Ways To Keep Grass From Sticking To Your Lawn Mower

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Mowing the lawn feels great until you find sticky, stubborn grass clippings stuck to your lawn mower. They not only look unsightly but also cause the lawn mower to rust quickly, thereby reducing its lifespan. Sure, you could use WD-40 to keep grass from sticking to your lawn mower, but this lubricant tends to attract dust, and it is also flammable. There are far better ways out there to keep grass off your lawn mower. Take, for instance, mowing when grass is dry or using a mower-specific non-stick coating. Other than that, you can also use something as simple as non-stick cooking spray to keep grass from clogging your lawn mower deck.

It is also important to understand why grass sticks to the lawn mower in the first place. The main culprit is water. Grass is about 80 to 85 percent water, and once grass is clipped, that water comes out and makes everything sticky, causing the grass clippings to cling to the mower. The problem gets even worse if your mower has worn paint or rust. Their rough surfaces give wet clippings something to grab onto. So, if you are constantly facing an issue of grass clippings sticking to your lawn mower, check its condition, too.