Sorry, But You Shouldn't Mow Your Lawn In A Repeating Pattern. Here's Why

After taking the time to mow your lawn, the last thing you want is to realize that your efforts have resulted in ditches forming in the ground or turf that is flat and unhealthy. In order to avoid this, it is a good idea to vary the way you cut your grass every time you pull that mower out of the shed. If you are still wanting an attractive design to appear in your lawn, perhaps consider switching it up between different shapes. By rotating between designs, your grass will have the chance to recover and bend in different directions, encouraging it to grow tall and strong.

If you're unsure which design you may want to try next in order to give your lawn a little variety, it can be helpful to remember that the pattern can be used to draw the eye to a specific area. For example, if you have a landscaping feature such as a pond or some of the best flowering trees you'd like to call attention to, an alternating stripe design can be used to highlight that area. Alternatively, creating curved lines gives your lawn a softer, more organic look, though it may take a little practice to get the curves even. If you're feeling brave, you could even opt for a more intricate design such as circles, diamonds, or even a checkerboard. These will add unique visual appeal to your lawn and, by creating variety, can help your turf grow stronger than ever before, no matter the type of grass you have.