How To Have A Healthy Lawn Without Pesticides Or Herbicides

Everyone wants to have a thriving green lawn that looks amazing and that makes their neighbors envious. To this end, many homeowners use a lot of pesticides and herbicides. However, while these chemicals can lead to your turf looking great, they have their drawbacks as well. They can harm the environment, including bees and other beneficial insects, and can also make their way into streams and bodies of water, damaging fish and various animals. These chemicals could potentially contaminate drinking water as well.

If you want to avoid these negative effects, you may want to look for other ways to ensure a healthy lawn. Fortunately, herbicides and pesticides aren't mandatory for keeping a lawn healthy. Monitoring soil conditions closely, mowing regularly, watering correctly, and using a few other best practices can help you keep your lawn in tip-top shape.

To keep healthy grass, focus on the soil first and foremost. You'll want to test your soil regularly and ensure it stays at a healthy pH. In general, grass looks best when the soil is slightly acidic, maintaining a pH between 6.5 and 7.0. There are various ways to adjust soil pH over time. For example, you can apply Espoma organic garden lime to raise soil pH or Earth Science fast-acting sulfur to lower it. Aerating your lawn in the spring is also beneficial for avoiding soil compaction and keeping your lawn healthy.