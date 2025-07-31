Common Lawn Mowing Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs If You Want A Lush Green Yard

Creating a lush green yard can be a labor of love for many homeowners. For others it is simply labor. Regardless of where you land on that continuum, mowing your grass properly to get it looking its best is your goal. Like any other task, there are ways to mow your lawn well and ways to mess it up. Here are five lawn mowing mistakes to avoid. Avoiding them will help your lawn look better and make mowing easier.

Mowing with a dull blade is probably the most common mistake made by mowers by far. A dull blade tears or rips the blades of grass rather than slicing or cutting. A dull blade will exacerbate other mowing errors, such as cutting your grass too short and moving too quickly. A good practice is to have two blades for your mower, exchanging them often and sharpening the blade you've replaced right away. A sharp blade is just part of keeping your mower in good condition. Gas-powered mowers should be serviced occasionally (carburetors, fuel filters, spark plugs, etc.) by a mechanic, and you should always use fresh gasoline. Battery-powered mowers come with their own pros and cons, but both of these types of mowers absolutely need a sharp blade.