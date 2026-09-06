Ditch Curtains And Blinds: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Windows With Old Sheets

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Windows are lovely features in a home. Yet, if they're left uncovered, it can lead to issues with privacy and lighting, or affect the room's temperature. There's no saying curtains and blinds have to be the only solution, though. A simple alternative that adds a fun twist involves attaching old sheets to the glass. While it may sound a bit strange, the results are uniquely charming, especially when using bedsheets with designs. Plus, you can remove the material from the windows anytime you're ready for a new look.

This project works thanks to Mod Podge Matte Glue and Finish. It's a water-based medium that helps seal material to surfaces, and it's often a staple in decoupage DIYs. By brushing on layers of Mod Podge, an old sheet can be adhered to a window, making it more decorative while also enhancing privacy and blocking out direct sunlight. You could even use it as an affordable (and stylish) way to cover glass doors, too. Just keep in mind that you won't have the flexibility of adjusting the sheets as you do with blinds and curtains.

TikTok user im_just_dianna shared the brilliant idea online after trying it out in her own apartment. You'll need old sheets that you don't mind cutting up. Since you want ones you're excited to display, consider checking out a thrift store to see if anything jumps out at you. Keep in mind that there are other genius ways to repurpose old sheets around the home, just in case you run into smoking deals or patterns you love. Lastly, you'll need basic supplies like a measuring tape, scissors, a foam paintbrush, a hobby knife, and a squeegee. If you don't have one, Dollar Tree sells their Essentials 10-Inch Squeegee with Handle for $1.50.