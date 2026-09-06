Ditch Curtains And Blinds: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Windows With Old Sheets
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Windows are lovely features in a home. Yet, if they're left uncovered, it can lead to issues with privacy and lighting, or affect the room's temperature. There's no saying curtains and blinds have to be the only solution, though. A simple alternative that adds a fun twist involves attaching old sheets to the glass. While it may sound a bit strange, the results are uniquely charming, especially when using bedsheets with designs. Plus, you can remove the material from the windows anytime you're ready for a new look.
This project works thanks to Mod Podge Matte Glue and Finish. It's a water-based medium that helps seal material to surfaces, and it's often a staple in decoupage DIYs. By brushing on layers of Mod Podge, an old sheet can be adhered to a window, making it more decorative while also enhancing privacy and blocking out direct sunlight. You could even use it as an affordable (and stylish) way to cover glass doors, too. Just keep in mind that you won't have the flexibility of adjusting the sheets as you do with blinds and curtains.
TikTok user im_just_dianna shared the brilliant idea online after trying it out in her own apartment. You'll need old sheets that you don't mind cutting up. Since you want ones you're excited to display, consider checking out a thrift store to see if anything jumps out at you. Keep in mind that there are other genius ways to repurpose old sheets around the home, just in case you run into smoking deals or patterns you love. Lastly, you'll need basic supplies like a measuring tape, scissors, a foam paintbrush, a hobby knife, and a squeegee. If you don't have one, Dollar Tree sells their Essentials 10-Inch Squeegee with Handle for $1.50.
How to make your home's windows adorable with bedsheets
Begin by measuring the window you'd like to cover. Then, lay your old sheet down and cut a piece that's several inches larger than the measurements (you'll be cutting off the excess later). Clean the window really well before proceeding. Using the foam brush, apply a coat of Mod Podge to the glass. Stick the sheet to the window and gently smooth out any imperfections with the squeegee. Next, paint a thin layer of Mod Podge onto the sheet. Use the squeegee once again to eliminate wrinkles. Move on to the next window.
@im_just_dianna
Crappy remodel of my apt had window shades too small to cover the window. So, I had a bottle of Mod Podge and an old twin flat sheet. Spred the Mod on the window with a foam brush, then, spread a coat on top of the sheet. Use a vinyl squeegee to workout air bubbles and wrinkles. Allow to dry for a few hours. Trim off fabric around the window with an exacto knife. Easily peels off and wash the window. #modpodgecrafts #windowcovering #cheaptrick
Wait until the next day to ensure everything is good and dry. You can now use the hobby knife to carefully cut off any extra fabric so that the windows look polished. All done. Not only will the windows be beautifully covered on the inside, but it'll enhance their outside appearance as well. When you're not feeling the vibe anymore, simply peel the sheets off (use a plastic putty knife if needed). Finally, clean the window until it's residue-free and sparkly clear.
Since there are countless sheet designs out there, you can customize your window coverings to match your home's aesthetic (similar to curtains). For example, if you adore cottagecore living room ideas, consider using old floral bedsheets. Or, look for ones that feature stripes if you prefer a classic look. When the holidays roll around, cover your windows with festive sheets to take decorating to another level. Note: Always hold the sheets up against the windows first before attaching them. That way, you can be certain you're happy with the look, lighting, and mood they create.