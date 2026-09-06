The Valuable Vintage Pyrex Set With A Long-Running Pattern You'd Love To Find Thrifting
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Pyrex is well known for its classic colors and fun patterns. As the modern counterparts are typically quite limited in color (and lacking pattern!), many turn to thrift shops to find older options with a touch more whimsy. If you're already great at finding vintage Pyrex, there's another valuable vintage set worth looking for while thrifting: the Early American pattern. While this isn't an ultra-rare Pyrex dish, sets of bowls featuring this popular style are typically listed in the $200-ish range, meaning if you find them at thrift store prices, there is potential for a great return on investment.
Thought to be designed by Philip Johnson, Early American was first put to market in 1962 and was available for sale until 1971. Period advertising campaigns sold it to the public as the "theme of the decade." Considering it was one of the Pyrex patterns on the market for the longest time, it definitely earned this status. You'll know when you find it, as there are two distinct variations: gold print on a brown piece or brown print on a white piece. It features traditional Americana objects, like a rooster-shaped wind gauge, a mortar and pestle, and even a bald eagle, among others. Interestingly, the same pattern was also sold in Canada without changes, where it was called Early Canadian.
Finding Early American Pyrex while out thrifting
Because Early American was available for such a long time, you can find the pattern on many different items. These include serving dishes, casserole pans, carafes, mugs, and even a candle warmer set. There are, however, extra special pieces that you should be especially eagle-eyed for. Keep your eyes open for a 1 ½-quart refrigerator casserole (item number 503), as well as bowls with item numbers 401 and 403. These pieces are brown but have a white design instead of the typical gold. While their inverted color scheme makes these special exceptions easy to spot, you can also confirm that you've found the right pieces by flipping them over. Most vintage Pyrex will have an item number printed on the underside.
When identifying authentic vintage Pyrex, you should always check the maker's mark, regardless of its color or pattern. On some lines, it might be a stamp that's clear to read, but the Early American line appears to have more of an etched mark. Because the etching is the same color as the piece, you'll need to tilt it to get a good reading of PYREX (stylized in all caps in these etchings), plus "Made in the USA" and the item number. If these are missing, it's likely a copy and won't be worth as much.