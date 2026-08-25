The Ultra-Rare Pyrex Dish With A Whimsical Pattern That's A Dream Thrift Store Find

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Thrifting for kitchen items is not only a fun way to bring some charm to your everyday cooking and serving collection, it can uncover some truly valuable vintage pieces. Vintage Pyrex is a beloved collector's brand of cookware, known for whimsical designs and unique colors from the mid-20th century that can go for big resale bucks today. Some Pyrex patterns like the rare "Lucky in Love" pattern are limited-edition and go for top dollar on auction sites to serious collectors. Other pieces are simply cute finds due to their kitschy charm.

One hard-to-find design you'd be lucky to snag at a thrift store or estate sale is a decidedly vintage motif of gold and burgundy or turquoise fruit including pears, a pineapple, and cherries. Described by eBay sellers as the "Paradise" pattern, this design appear on glass lids made to fit Pyrex's round casserole bowls, model number 024.

These casserole dishes were often sold with a metal cradle that fit a candle warmer underneath to keep your food warm. Finding a complete set with cradle, bowl, and glass lid is the most valuable, as these items often become separated over time. A burgundy and gold-embossed Paradise glass lid and dish set was listed for over $250 on eBay, and a turquoise version of this set was offered on the site for $375.