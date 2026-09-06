This DIY Pallet Project Turns Old Wood Into A Front Porch Shoe Rack Bench

A shoe bench is one of the smart ways to use wood pallets for extra home storage, but its dimensions should fit both the porch and the footwear it will hold. Follow the golden rule of DIY by measuring twice before cutting once. Also, before you touch the circular saw, inspect each cutting path for nails and put on safety glasses to protect from flyaways. Lay two matching pallets flat and mark identical seat sections, using a carpenter's square to keep each line straight. Position each cut so the finished section has a thick support rail beneath both outside edges.

Next, turn the cut sections so their deck boards face upward and their openings face forward, then pry away any slats blocking access to the future shoe shelves. Stack the sections, clamp their edges flush, predrill the holes, and join them with exterior screws (preferably around 2 inches) driven through the thick supports at an angle. Trim the third pallet to the same width, remove excess boards, and leave two or three front slats to form the backrest. Stand it along the back of the seat and fasten its side supports to the base, adding scrap-wood blocks inside the corners if the joint flexes.

Place the bench on level ground and press firmly on each corner to check for sturdiness before using. Then, sand it down to create a smooth finish you'll actually want to sit on. If it will live outside, coat every face and exposed end with exterior acrylic latex paint or penetrating stain to protect to save your outdoor wood furniture from rotting. Finish it with an outdoor cushion, decorate with plants or fasten two matching units together for a longer bench with more storage.