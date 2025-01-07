Save Your Outdoor Wood Furniture From Rotting With These Expert Tips

The pleasure of enjoying a deck, patio, or lawn while comfortably lounging in a classic piece of outdoor furniture enriches our lives. As a woodworking pro who has built many outdoor pieces from chairs to picnic tables to BBQ carts, I can tell you that keeping outdoor furniture in good condition is important. It prolongs their life, protects your investment, and is one way to ensure your outdoor experiences are pleasant. This is especially true for wooden furniture such as Adirondack chairs or the like. The ravages of the sun, rain, and inclement weather take a toll on furniture is constantly exposed to the elements. Here are a few pro tips for protecting these outdoor treasures.

The first thing to do is to figure out what type of wood your pieces are made from. Proper types of wood for outdoor projects include white oak, cypress, cedar, long leaf pine, mahogany, and teak, which have characteristics that help them resist rot. Common pine lumber, like white pine or ponderosa pine, are not rot resistant and will need extra protection.

How is a person who is not a wood expert to know which is which? Here is a test that will help you sort them out. If you can push your thumbnail into the surface of the wooden furniture, it is likely to be pine, cedar, or cypress. If its unfinished color is brownish, it's cedar. If it is white or slightly yellow in hue and does not have a strong grain pattern, it's likely cypress. If it is yellow and its grain pattern is highlighted with orange lines, it is pine.