How To Identify A Brown Recluse Egg Sac In Your Home Or Yard

Dealing with occasional spiders around your home and yard is normal, but you also want to take measures to prevent wider infestations indoors. The situation is perhaps more critical with venomous spiders, such as brown recluses. While the brown recluse spider will only bite humans and pets when threatened, infestations in and around your home can theoretically increase such accidental encounters. To that end, it may not be enough to eradicate brown recluse spiders by identifying the adults alone. Identifying their egg sacs can also be key in determining which type of potential spider problem you might have. You may be able to tell a questionable egg sac belongs to a brown recluse based on its physical features, as well as the time of year and location you've stumbled across it.

Unlike wolf spiders and other spider species that may be more widespread across the country, brown recluses are primarily found in the southcentral and midwestern regions of the United States. A brown recluse egg sac is a round, off-white entity that looks like silk, and is only ¼ of an inch in diameter. While small in size, brown recluses can deposit between 40 and 50 eggs in each sac, per the Oklahoma State University Extension. Also, while brown recluses don't spin webs to catch prey like orb-weaver spider webs can, they are still capable of constructing webs to protect their egg sacs. Brown recluse spider webs are small and white, and generally cover the egg sac only. It's also a much different practice from wolf spiders, who carry their egg sacs on their bodies.