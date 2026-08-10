Orb-Weaver Spider Webs Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Home Or Yard

Different spider species create webs suited to their hunting strategies and living environments. And because there are many types of spiders lurking around your home, you are likely to see various types of webs. There are dusty webs from cobweb spiders that look like they are straight from a horror movie, plus the silk lines left behind by wolf spiders who are trying to socialize with each other. However, orb-weaver spider webs differ from those spun by other species. Their webs are the classic, symmetrical, oh-so-intricate artistic displays that you are likely picturing when you think of a spider's web. To identify one in your home or yard, look for the telltale round, repeating pattern made by the weavers as they connect the threads.

You will typically find orb-weaver webs anchored between two sturdy midpoints, like two beams on your front porch or the limbs of a tree. They also use the ceiling as the web's anchor, with a point halfway down the wall serving as the second anchor. Inside your home, you might find them building webs near windows, so you'll need to learn to keep spiders out of windowsills by making it less hospitable to them.