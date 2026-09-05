Goodbye Traditional Birdbaths — The Amazon Find That Looks Like A Flower
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Few things bring as much serenity to your yard or garden as the gentle sound of birdsong and the sight of colorful flowers. A simple Amazon find lets you combine the two in a unique way — and at a reasonable price. The Mumtop Glass Birdbath is a whimsical, flower-shaped garden feature that can function as a birdbath or bird feeder, depending on how you want to use it. Of course, you can find plenty of other combo birdbaths and feeders on Amazon, so what sets Mumtop's birdbaths apart? Much of it comes down to the product's eye-catching design. The glass birdbath bowl has petal-shaped edges, a fluted texture, and a detailed color gradient, all serving to make it stand out compared to a standard cement or stone birdbath.
The Mumtop Glass Birdbath is available in several colors, including pink, purple, and blue, and costs between $33.99 and $39.99 based on which color you buy. It's also available in red, which is the color you might want to select if you especially want hummingbirds flocking to your yard. According to the National Audubon Society, hummingbirds often associate red with nectar-yielding flowers and feeders, meaning the color can attract them to your garden. Of course, it's the nectar itself hummingbirds really want, so you should add nectar sources to entice hummingbirds to stick around.
What customers think of Mumtop's glass flower birdbath
When it comes to the product's quality, the Mumtop Glass Birdbath has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 2,600 customer reviews. A lot of the praise focuses on the birdbath's distinctive and well-rendered design. "The photos on Amazon do not do justice to this birdbath," one five-star reviewer writes. "Arrived much faster than expected. Easy to assemble. The glass is thick and sturdy and looks gorgeous in the sun."
However, there is some customer criticism, particularly regarding the item's size, weight, and stability. The stand is less than 3 feet high, and the bowl is roughly 1 foot in diameter. "This bird bath is oh so cute," another customer says. "You will love the look of it, but just know that it is very small." Others customers mention that getting the bath set up can be trickier than expected, and there are mixed reviews regarding how easy it is to clean.
Given the birdbath's small size, the bowl is fairly shallow. You may need to refill it often, and it likely won't accommodate larger birds. That said, many birds prefer a shallow birdbath because it feels like a natural puddle or wading area. The bowl is also a sufficient size if you want to toss some birdseed inside and gain all the benefits of a bird feeder in your garden. At a reasonable price, Mumtop's Glass Birdbath adds a pop of color and unique decor to the yard which can be enjoyed by birds and bird lovers alike.