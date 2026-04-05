The Birdbath On Amazon That Also Feeds Birds And Grows Gorgeous Flowers

You can place the three-tiered pedestal on a patio or deck, or insert it into a lawn or garden bed with its three included attachable posts. At night, the middle tier of the stand where the feeder hangs will glow with solar-powered light that adds ambience to the garden. The whimsical design of this pedestal with metal butterflies painted in bright colors climbing up its curved stand may not be to everyone's taste, but some will enjoy the charm it adds as outdoor décor. The metal flower pot at the bottom is an ideal size for planting annuals or succulents, but note that it does not have any drainage holes drilled in it, which could result in soggy soil.

Several reviewers caution that the the pedestal is smaller than they expected, coming in at just over 3 feet. This also makes it an easy reach for non-bird visitors, making it hard to keep squirrels away from your feeder. One reviewer noted that although the manufacturer claims the metal is rust-proof, the finish didn't seem to hold up well in a humid climate. Another reviewer found the metal to be thin and easily bent.

This pedestal is one of several look-alike bath, feeder, and plant stand combos available on Amazon. Some, like this one from Vewogarden, cost a few dollars less, while others feature simpler designs.