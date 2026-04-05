The Birdbath On Amazon That Also Feeds Birds And Grows Gorgeous Flowers
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Creating a bird-friendly garden at home means providing a spot for your feathered friends to bathe, drink, and eat, and there is a product on Amazon that does all three at the same time while giving your lawn or patio some fun décor. This Metal Bird Bath with Plant Pedestal, made by YYWMWM, is a three-tiered, curving metal stand with a small basin on top to fill with water, a middle section with a hanging feeder (that includes a solar-powered light), and a flower pot at the bottom. All are made of metal in a copper color, with the manufacturer stating that they're treated with a rust-proof coating to withstand the outside elements.
The pedestal stands about 33 inches high and sells for around $60, making it a bit pricier than your standard bird feeder or bath. But its unique design serves as a piece of garden art in addition to providing a spot for birds and pollinators to gather. Reviewers give this three-in-one pedestal an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from 112 reviews, citing its pretty design, ease of assembly, and functionality. Several reviewers note that it makes a great gift idea for a gardener or bird lover.
Unique features add whimsy to your yard
You can place the three-tiered pedestal on a patio or deck, or insert it into a lawn or garden bed with its three included attachable posts. At night, the middle tier of the stand where the feeder hangs will glow with solar-powered light that adds ambience to the garden. The whimsical design of this pedestal with metal butterflies painted in bright colors climbing up its curved stand may not be to everyone's taste, but some will enjoy the charm it adds as outdoor décor. The metal flower pot at the bottom is an ideal size for planting annuals or succulents, but note that it does not have any drainage holes drilled in it, which could result in soggy soil.
Several reviewers caution that the the pedestal is smaller than they expected, coming in at just over 3 feet. This also makes it an easy reach for non-bird visitors, making it hard to keep squirrels away from your feeder. One reviewer noted that although the manufacturer claims the metal is rust-proof, the finish didn't seem to hold up well in a humid climate. Another reviewer found the metal to be thin and easily bent.
This pedestal is one of several look-alike bath, feeder, and plant stand combos available on Amazon. Some, like this one from Vewogarden, cost a few dollars less, while others feature simpler designs.