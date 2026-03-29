Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Bird Feeder — It Only Takes This One Addition
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Squirrels may be adorable woodland critters when nibbling on acorns and darting up tree trunks, but it's not so cute when they ransack your bird feeders. These fluffy little rodents consume around 1 ½ pounds of seeds and nuts per week, and they have no qualms about being repeat customers when they find an unprotected bird feeder. Their pestering presence not only inflates your birdseed budget, but it also deters birds from your yard. There are plenty of tips and tricks to prevent squirrels from plundering bird feeders, like using safflower seeds and weight-activated feeders. However, one of the most tried-and-true methods is to shield your bird feeder with a squirrel baffle.
Baffles are domed accessories, typically made from plastic or metal, that attach to bird feeders and form a barrier between squirrels and their coveted snacks. They function as a shield that squirrels can't latch onto or get around, yet they allow birds to perch freely and access seed like normal. Some baffles attach to the pole below bird feeders, blocking squirrels from scurrying upward. Others, like the Perky-Pet Transparent 16-Inch Squirrel Baffler, attach above the bird feeder, which is ideal if your feeder doesn't have a pole. In a pinch, you can make a DIY squirrel baffle with a pie pan hack, but it may not be as effective as a commercial one. Typically priced between $10 to $50, baffles are often worth adding to create the bird-friendly garden of your dreams.
How to squirrel-proof your bird feeder with a baffle
Squirrels are resourceful, persistent, and shockingly impressive leapers, capable of jumping 3 to 5 feet high and 7 to 10 feet horizontally. As a result, baffles need to be installed at least 4 ½ to 5 feet high. They should ideally be at least 14 inches in diameter as well, unless you have a torpedo baffle. Also referred to as cylindrical or stovepipe baffles, these long tubes cover more vertical space than standard cone baffles, which makes them better at blocking raccoons from your bird feeder, too. No matter the type of baffle you purchase, assembly should be quick and easy. A screwdriver is typically the only necessary tool, if any.
While using a baffle makes a big difference, a few additional considerations can make your feeder even more impenetrable. There is a prominent squirrel-prevention strategy called the 5-7-9 rule. It goes as follows: bird feeders should be kept 5 feet off the ground, 7 feet away from potential jumping-off points (like fences), and 9 feet from the nearest overhanging tree limb.
Of course, following these rules may be impossible with certain yard layouts, especially if you have a small backyard. That's why baffles are essential for bird lovers. They're viable options no matter the size of your yard or landscape setup. Plus, there are baffles out there to fit nearly every type of feeder. After a few minutes of assembly, you can say goodbye to seed-thieving squirrels and enjoy watching birds flock to your feeder.