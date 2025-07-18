If Squirrels Won't Stay Out Of Your Bird Feeder, Try This Genius Pie Pan Hack

If you have a soft spot for birds, you've likely customized your outdoor space to accommodate them. This often involves creating a bird-friendly garden at home, as well as installing a bird feeder. You might have even researched the different types of birdseed and learned how you can attract more birds to your feeder with oats. Yet, after all of your hard work, squirrels might still get to your bird feeder. This can be a serious nuisance, and it can deter your feathered friends from enjoying their food.

One common solution is to add a baffle. This is a simple barrier that's placed on a bird feeder to keep out squirrels. Typically, it's made of plastic or metal, and it can be shaped like a bowl or an umbrella. You can also easily find it in stores, but there might already be a clever alternative in your kitchen: an aluminum foil pie pan.