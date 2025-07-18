If Squirrels Won't Stay Out Of Your Bird Feeder, Try This Genius Pie Pan Hack
If you have a soft spot for birds, you've likely customized your outdoor space to accommodate them. This often involves creating a bird-friendly garden at home, as well as installing a bird feeder. You might have even researched the different types of birdseed and learned how you can attract more birds to your feeder with oats. Yet, after all of your hard work, squirrels might still get to your bird feeder. This can be a serious nuisance, and it can deter your feathered friends from enjoying their food.
One common solution is to add a baffle. This is a simple barrier that's placed on a bird feeder to keep out squirrels. Typically, it's made of plastic or metal, and it can be shaped like a bowl or an umbrella. You can also easily find it in stores, but there might already be a clever alternative in your kitchen: an aluminum foil pie pan.
Using a pie pan to keep squirrels out of your bird feeders
Before trying this hack, make sure your aluminum foil pan is clean. Otherwise, you can purchase them at stores like Dollar Tree. Next, you'll need a craft knife. Turn the pie pan upside down and carefully cut a slit in the bottom. Remove the cord or chain from the top of the feeder, then insert it through the pie pan. Re-attach it to the feeder so the pie pan sits on top. This will make it difficult for squirrels to climb down the feeder and reach the seeds inside.
Hopefully, the pie pan barrier will — quite literally — baffle the squirrels. But it's still possible that a few smart ones will get past it. In this case, if squirrels are invading your bird feeders, try a simple cinnamon hack. You can also try distracting them by setting out snacks, like corn or peanuts, just for them. The trick is to place them far away from the birdfeeder, allowing a clear path for the birds.