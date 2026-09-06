Turn A Dollar Tree Pie Pan Into A Cheaper Bird Feeder With This Clever DIY

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From attracting more birds to reducing insects in your yard, there are countless benefits of a bird feeder – and countless options, too. Some choose to spend around $15 on a basic bird feeder, while others don't mind paying over $100 for high-tech models with cameras. However, if you're looking for something cheaper yet arguably more charming, you might want to take a cue from farmhousestencilshoppe on TikTok. Simply pair Dollar Tree's $1.25 Cooking Concepts Pie Pan with a few scraps of old wood to create a quaint, house-shaped bird feeder. It's easy to put together, customizable, and, best of all, won't cost much if you already have most of the materials on hand.

Besides the round Dollar Tree baking tin, you'll need a piece of landscape timber (or any chunky block of wood), two square boards to form the roof, and a small wooden dowel for birds to perch on. You may be able to find these for free at your local lumber yard if you don't have any scrap wood lying around. Other than that, gather a saw, drill, a small piece of sandpaper, wood-to-metal adhesive like Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive, bird-safe paint, and an eye hook and chain for hanging the DIY bird feeder.