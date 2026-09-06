Turn A Dollar Tree Pie Pan Into A Cheaper Bird Feeder With This Clever DIY
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From attracting more birds to reducing insects in your yard, there are countless benefits of a bird feeder – and countless options, too. Some choose to spend around $15 on a basic bird feeder, while others don't mind paying over $100 for high-tech models with cameras. However, if you're looking for something cheaper yet arguably more charming, you might want to take a cue from farmhousestencilshoppe on TikTok. Simply pair Dollar Tree's $1.25 Cooking Concepts Pie Pan with a few scraps of old wood to create a quaint, house-shaped bird feeder. It's easy to put together, customizable, and, best of all, won't cost much if you already have most of the materials on hand.
Besides the round Dollar Tree baking tin, you'll need a piece of landscape timber (or any chunky block of wood), two square boards to form the roof, and a small wooden dowel for birds to perch on. You may be able to find these for free at your local lumber yard if you don't have any scrap wood lying around. Other than that, gather a saw, drill, a small piece of sandpaper, wood-to-metal adhesive like Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive, bird-safe paint, and an eye hook and chain for hanging the DIY bird feeder.
How to create a bird feeder from a Dollar Tree pie pan and wood
First things first, cut the landscape timber (around ">10 inches should do), shape the top into a triangle, and sand the edges smooth. Next, drill a small hole near the bottom to fit the wooden dowel. Once the structure of the bird feeder is prepped, you can begin painting it. While the original DIYer used stencils to create motifs along the house, adding accents is completely up to you. You might even prefer to stain it instead. In that case, consider using a treatment like the DWIL Water-Based Wood Stain – it's non-toxic and safe for outdoor use. Let the finish dry before gluing the dowel into place and attaching the entire structure to the pie pan. Then, simply glue on the roof and add your hanging hardware.
@farmhousestencilshoppe
This bird feeder was made out of a scrap landscape timber and a Dollar Tree pie pan. Too easy and I love how it turned out. 🩵 #birdfeeder #dollartreecrafts #stenciling #craftideas
Once you've created a bird-friendly garden, keep a few things in mind. You'll want to place the bird feeder at a comfortable height for your winged friends who typically stop by. If you can, find a home for your DIY feeder near the plants that birds love, and keep it away from potential threats, like larger animals. Make sure to clean your project regularly and refill it with clean food. You wouldn't want the birds to give your handmade dining spot a bad review.