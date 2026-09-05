Dump Traditional Birdbaths — Upcycle An Old Bowl With A Sweet And Simple DIY
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Traditional bird baths do the trick, but they're not often a great way to show your personality. They can also be quite expensive. And the reality is that you don't need to spend a ton of money on a mass-produced bird bath when you can create your own using items you already own — like transforming thrift store vases into a gorgeous bird bath. One simple idea is turning a shallow bowl into a bird bath, and a wire hanging basket frame is the perfect holder for the bowl.
On TheVettelFarm TikTok channel, the creator uses an ironstone bowl from a garage sale as the bird bath basin. Ironstone is heavy, glazed earthenware with a vintage vibe, perfect for making a statement with your bird bath. But you can use any type of decorative bowl, including one you already have on hand, to make the project cheap and easy. A ceramic flower-themed bowl would make a pretty impression when placed among your garden beds, for example. And using a hanging wire basket means you don't have to worry about mounting the bowl securely to a post. Choose a bowl that will fit comfortably within the hanging basket you have.
When you ditch traditional bird baths for creative alternatives, keep in mind some basics that make it a safe, appealing source of water for neighborhood birds. Shallow water is best — 1 to 2 inches gives the birds enough water to use without being too deep. Since bowls are often deeper, grab some rocks to put in the bottom to decrease the water depth. The rocks also help combat the smooth, slippery surface that you often get with bowls.
Turn a bowl into a hanging bird bath
If your bowl and hanging basket are in good condition, you don't need to do much more than combine them. Give the bowl a good cleaning with soapy water and rinse it well to give the birds a clean source of water. Position the bowl inside the metal frame, add rocks or sticks in the bottom if necessary to decrease the water depth to 1 to 2 inches, and hang it up. You can hang it from a tree branch, shepherd's hook, or deck overhang. However, birds usually like baths that are lower to the ground because it's a more natural location, so avoid hanging it too high.
Of course, you can update the pieces first if you want to change the look. For example, you can paint the bowl if you don't like the current color or pattern. If you paint the inside of the bowl, always choose a water-based, non-toxic paint type that can withstand the wet outdoor conditions. You can also spray paint the wire basket to either make it blend in or stand out. Or modify it by swapping out the hanging chains for thick twine or wire decorated with beads. The wire basket frame is also an ideal spot for you to wrap decorative materials, like fabric, beads, or twine.
You can add other little updates to make your bird bath more attractive. Birds will flock to your bird bath when you plant certain flowers around it, for example. If the bowl is large enough, add a solar bird bath fountain, like this Yeomi Solar Fountain Pump, since birds usually like movement.