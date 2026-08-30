Use Vinegar To Easily Remove Water Stains From Your Ceiling With A Smart DIY
Blotchy, ugly water stains ruin the look of your home. These unsightly marks can be a result of various types of water damage, such as a leaky roof, clogged gutters, burst pipes, or issues with humidity inside your home. Even after the source of the problem has been dealt with, the stains remain like scars on your ceiling. Luckily, vinegar is a household staple that'll bring water-stained ceilings back to life. White vinegar is a natural cleanser that works for a variety of chores, and it can lighten the stains marring your ceiling. Vinegar is made up of acetic acid, which is a helpful stain remover. This is why vinegar is often used in laundry, and it can work well for hard surfaces like walls and ceilings, too.
When you have water damage and stains, mold and mildew also become a concern. Thankfully, vinegar can kill some mold and is a natural solution for surface-level issues. The acidity of white vinegar is what makes it good for cleaning and removing mold, as well as killing mildew. With a little vinegar, you can clean your ceiling and simultaneously get rid of pesky stains. Unfortunately, vinegar may not be strong enough to tackle older, set-in water marks or really dark spots. With yellower or aged stains, bleach or a chemical ceiling cleaner may be necessary to fully get rid of the water mark.
How to remove light ceiling water stains with vinegar
Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, and you can treat lighter ceiling stains with a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar. Add the diluted vinegar to a spray bottle and lightly spritz the water stain. Make sure that you don't make your ceiling overly wet as you clean. Leave the vinegar to set for about 10 to 15 minutes. Gently press a dry, clean rag or sponge over the stain, dabbing up the vinegar solution. Start from the edges of the stain and move toward the middle. If the water mark doesn't disappear completely on the first try, repeat the process to further lighten the stain. Finally, lightly rinse and dry the ceiling.
Alternatively, apply a small amount of straight vinegar to a rag or cotton ball. Try carefully wiping the stain to lighten and lift it. If discoloration from hard water is contributing to the stain, vinegar's acidity will help to dissolve the mineral deposits. Because vinegar is acidic enough to lighten stains, it could potentially alter the hue of your ceiling. Consider testing a small, inconspicuous area before treating stains in more visible spots.
If there is even a little bit of mold on your ceiling along with the stain, wear a face mask while cleaning. Apply your solution of equal parts water and vinegar over the mold and stain, ensuring it's wet, and scrub the mold from your ceiling.