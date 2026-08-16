Does Cleaning Vinegar Kill Mold Or Do You Need Something Stronger?

Of the possible 300,000 different mold species that exist around the world, not all are harmful (in fact, some are medicinal), but many of the ones that grow on the walls and floors of houses are. For example, black, toxic mold (Stachybotrys chartarum) is usually harmless when found in nature, but in closed spaces, the mycotoxins it produces can reach high concentrations that can cause respiratory ailments.

Many people turn to vinegar to get rid of mold colonies, and because it has a higher concentration of acetic acid than household white vinegar, they often choose cleaning vinegar. While it does kill visible mold, it won't get rid of a mold problem once and for all. It would be nice if it did, because vinegar is a relatively benign cleaner that doesn't emit toxic fumes.

Once a mold colony has established roots in a porous medium like wood, grout, or drywall, it's extremely resilient. It can easily grow back, even after having apparently been killed by a treatment with cleaning vinegar. That's because the acetic acid can't penetrate deep enough to get to the roots, even if you let the vinegar dwell on the surface for several hours. On non-porous surfaces like tile and glass, a vinegar treatment is permanent because the roots aren't buried. However, mold spores are everywhere, and vinegar won't prevent them from landing on surfaces you've already cleaned and starting a new colony.