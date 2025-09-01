Easily Kill Household Mold With One Powerful Natural Solution

No matter how clean you keep your space, mold growth in the home can still happen. Mold occurs when microscopic spores come in contact with moisture and begin to take hold, which is why it's commonly found in rooms that get humid, like the kitchen and bathroom, as well as in areas that are prone to flooding, like the basement. Over time, mold can wreak havoc by weakening the structural integrity of your home and causing negative health symptoms, from itchy eyes and congestion to shortness of breath and wheezing. That's why it's key to treat your home for mold as soon as you see it.

Of course, there are plenty of commercially available mold killers out there, and you can call in for professionals, but these options typically require toxic chemical solutions, and can be very expensive. Instead, consider using a naturally occurring solution: tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is extracted from tea tree leaves, a plant indigenous to Australia, and has lots of uses, though probably best known as a topical treatment for bacterial conditions. But recently, a 2015 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that tea tree oil's antimicrobial properties inhibited mold growth and spore reproduction, even better than other common mold killers such as commercially available disinfectants like Virkon and Cavicide, as well as popular home remedies vinegar and 70% ethanol alcohol.