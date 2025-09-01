Easily Kill Household Mold With One Powerful Natural Solution
No matter how clean you keep your space, mold growth in the home can still happen. Mold occurs when microscopic spores come in contact with moisture and begin to take hold, which is why it's commonly found in rooms that get humid, like the kitchen and bathroom, as well as in areas that are prone to flooding, like the basement. Over time, mold can wreak havoc by weakening the structural integrity of your home and causing negative health symptoms, from itchy eyes and congestion to shortness of breath and wheezing. That's why it's key to treat your home for mold as soon as you see it.
Of course, there are plenty of commercially available mold killers out there, and you can call in for professionals, but these options typically require toxic chemical solutions, and can be very expensive. Instead, consider using a naturally occurring solution: tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is extracted from tea tree leaves, a plant indigenous to Australia, and has lots of uses, though probably best known as a topical treatment for bacterial conditions. But recently, a 2015 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that tea tree oil's antimicrobial properties inhibited mold growth and spore reproduction, even better than other common mold killers such as commercially available disinfectants like Virkon and Cavicide, as well as popular home remedies vinegar and 70% ethanol alcohol.
How to use tea tree oil to kill mold
In the study, researchers used tea tree in both its liquid and vapor form to fight against toxic mold, and found that both were equally effective, but for simplicity's sake, we recommend using the liquid form to create an easy-to-use all-natural mold killer. You'll just need tea tree oil, water, and a water bottle; combine two teaspoons of tea tree oil with two cups of water in a spray bottle, and shake to combine thoroughly. Then just thoroughly spray down the moldy area, ensuring that you don't just apply it to the places with visible mold, as those tiny spores aren't detectable with the human eye. Allow the solution to sit for about an hour, then scrub the area down with water and a scrub brush or washcloth, ensuring the area is completely dry after.
Although tea tree oil is natural and generally safe to use, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, tea tree oil has a strong odor, so spraying it into the air can make some people cough and sneeze, and can irritate the skin in direct contact if undiluted. We recommend wearing a mask and safety gloves when using it in your home, which is a good practice anytime you're removing mold.