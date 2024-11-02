Treat Mold Around The House Using An All-Natural Kitchen Staple

Outdoors, mold is a helpful part of the ecosystem, gradually breaking down dead plants and recycling the nutrients. But indoors, mold is an unsightly and potentially harmful nuisance. There are many species of mold in a rainbow of colors like pink, white, green, blue, and black. Black is often considered the most toxic of the household molds, but all forms need to be removed as soon as you spot them. Mold will continue to spread if not dealt with, and thrives in hot, wet environments like bathrooms, kitchens, and basements.

For minor outbreaks of mold inside the home, you may want to use a natural cleaner. This avoids adding toxic fumes on top of those being produced by the mold. Baking soda (also known as sodium bicarbonate) is an effective natural mold killer that you probably already own. Baking soda can be used to combat mold for many reasons.

First, baking soda's pH level is perfectly balanced to be deadly to mold, yet safe for surfaces (and any children or pets in your home). Second, it neutralizes odors and will eliminate the musty smell that accompanies mold. Third, baking soda is excellent for removing the stains mold leaves behind, and can even whiten the affected grout, tiles, or fabrics. Finally, it is a powerful desiccant, meaning it absorbs moisture (and no moisture means no mold). Placing an open box of baking soda in moisture-rich areas like the refrigerator or an under-sink cabinet can also help prevent mold growth.