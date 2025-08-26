The Two Household Staples That'll Bring Water-Stained Ceilings Back To Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Water leaks are nobody's idea of a good time. The telltale brown spots that appear on a ceiling are a clear indication that there's a problem with the roof or a water source in the room above. They're unsightly and linger long after the problem has been addressed. If a water leak is not the cause, find out what's making the yellow ceiling stain. Regardless of how they got there, how do you get rid of them? Painting over them may or may not work and even if it does, you'll likely have to paint the whole ceiling. Finding an exact match for the existing paint is difficult at best, and failure to do so will result in a large spot that looks different from the rest of the ceiling. Luckily there is an easy fix using only two ingredients you probably already have in your house: bleach and water.
But let's back up. If you see a new water spot on your ceiling, the very first thing you need to do is figure out where it's coming from and what is causing the leak. Water leaks can cause expensive damage to the structure of the home if not addressed properly. You may be able to repair a small leak on your own, but large leaks may require calling in a professional. Once the leak is found and repaired, you can proceed with getting rid of that ugly stain.
The solution to get rid of water stains
Start by gathering your supplies: bleach, water, sponge, bucket and/or spray bottle, rubber gloves, and goggles. Cover any items under the stain to avoid dripping bleach on it. Mix one part bleach with five parts water in the bucket. While wearing gloves and goggles to protect your eyes, soak the sponge in the solution and apply it to the water stain. Let it sit for a few minutes. You can also combine the solution in a spray bottle and spray the stain with a mist. Be careful not to saturate the stain too much because you don't want it to drip and damage anything below it. Let the solution sit for 10-15 minutes, then blot with a rag and fresh water. If this doesn't work, you can try again with a stronger solution of one part bleach and three parts water. This hack also works if you need to also remove water stains from walls.
We can't overstate the importance of safety when cleaning with bleach. It is a corrosive substance, which means it can burn your skin or eyes. You should always use gloves and eye protection when cleaning with it. You should also make sure the room is properly ventilated and that you wear an appropriate safety mask to protect yourself from the odors, like this one from Home Depot. Be careful not to use it with other cleaners like ammonia, as it could cause dangerous fumes. That said, bleach is highly effective at not only removing stains but also killing bacteria and mold. Therefore, you can also use bleach to clean the walls of your house if you are dealing with mold or mildew stains.