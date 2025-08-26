The Two Household Staples That'll Bring Water-Stained Ceilings Back To Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water leaks are nobody's idea of a good time. The telltale brown spots that appear on a ceiling are a clear indication that there's a problem with the roof or a water source in the room above. They're unsightly and linger long after the problem has been addressed. If a water leak is not the cause, find out what's making the yellow ceiling stain. Regardless of how they got there, how do you get rid of them? Painting over them may or may not work and even if it does, you'll likely have to paint the whole ceiling. Finding an exact match for the existing paint is difficult at best, and failure to do so will result in a large spot that looks different from the rest of the ceiling. Luckily there is an easy fix using only two ingredients you probably already have in your house: bleach and water.

But let's back up. If you see a new water spot on your ceiling, the very first thing you need to do is figure out where it's coming from and what is causing the leak. Water leaks can cause expensive damage to the structure of the home if not addressed properly. You may be able to repair a small leak on your own, but large leaks may require calling in a professional. Once the leak is found and repaired, you can proceed with getting rid of that ugly stain.