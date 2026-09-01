How Often You Should Dress Your Bench Grinder Wheels

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There is no denying that a bench grinder is one of the best machines for sharpening bladed tools like chisels, axes, and drill bits. However, a bench grinder's capabilities are only as good as its wheels. And those wheels need to be dressed often in order to help your tools stay sharp and your grinder working efficiently.

Bench grinder wheels are made from a combination of fiberglass and abrasive grains that are pressed together to form the wheel. When the grinder motor is turned on, these wheels spin at a high speed and create sparks when in contact with metal blades. The sparks will shoot downwards when the blade is dull, but upwards when the blade becomes sharp.

What dressing does is hone the surface of the wheel to get it back to its original abrasive state. How often you do this depends on how extensively you use your bench grinder. It could need dressing after a few hours of continuous use, or every few months if you're not sharpening your tools all that often. The key is to look for signs like uneven or slow sharpening, inconsistencies in the wheel surface, clogs, or overheating. Dressing is designed to fix all of this and get your grinding wheels back to being good as new.