What It Means When Bench Grinder Sparks Fly Upwards

If you use bladed tools on the regular and want to keep them sharp, you're going to need a bench grinder. Different from an angle grinder, which is a hand tool that can be used for cutting, grinding, or easily sharpening lawn mower blades, a bench grinder is a heavy power tool connected to your workbench. It consists of a motor turning two wheels made out of abrasive grains. Any time the metal comes into contact with the bench grinder wheel, sparks are produced. But what does it mean if those sparks start flying upwards?

Sparks are created when small metal particles ignite in high heat, such as when welding or using a bench grinder. When a blade is dull, the sparks generated will be directed downwards behind the wheel guard and towards the floor. As the edge of the tool sharpens, however, the sparks change direction and begin to shift upwards.

The reason this occurs is because the blade has changed. Sharpening with a bench grinder involves taking away sections of the metal and thereby making the blade thinner. As this happens, the top edge of the blade forces the sparks to go upwards because they can no longer be pushed downwards due to the thinner edge and less metal being in contact with the grinding wheel. When you see this happen, it means it's time to take the blade away from the wheel and check for sharpness.