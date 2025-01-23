Safety Basics To Know Before Embarking On A DIY Project

With the excitement and fun of starting a DIY project running high, it is easy to get ahead of yourself and give short shrift to working safely. The ready, shoot, aim process is both common and understandable, but taking a step back and deliberately planning your project with safety in mind is an important first step. There is an old saying that goes something like: a minute of planning is worth an hour of power. Which is a good motto for professionals or DIYers, and that planning should include safety considerations. But how do you go about that planning? What is important?

Worksite or workplace safety is first. Examine where you will be doing the work and remove potential problems. Make sufficient space for your task. Don't crowd yourself in a tight space that constrains your movement. Remove any trip hazards — electric cords on the floor or other materials. Move those things away until the task is done. Don't let anything hanging over your workpiece get in your way.

Do you have sufficient lighting to see what you are doing? If not, get some task lighting. Ladders are a special concern when it comes to DIY tasks. Be certain that your ladder is securely placed on the ground or floor and is not lifting to one side or another. And if it is leaning on something like the edge of a roof or tree limb, angle the ladder steeply enough that as you climb, it will remain in firm contact with the surfaces above and below. If your ladder situation seems a bit sketchy, take the time to make it right.