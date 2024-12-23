Cordless Vs. Corded Power Tools: Which One Is Right For Your Home?

The primary benefit of cordless tools is their freedom of movement. You are not tethered to a power cord (which is then often attached to an electrical extension cord). So, no more power cords to trip over in a shop and no untangling from shrubbery and lawn ornaments. The frustration of getting close to where you need to be working and finding out that you don't have an extension cord long enough to reach is a thing of the past. And while cordless tools may be somewhat less powerful in some instances, the new more powerful battery chemistries and multi-battery tools are fighting against that constraint.

One downside to cordless tools when compared to a roughly equivalent corded tool, is you'll generally pay more for the cordless version due to the cost of the batteries and their chargers. Batteries are a source of other downsides: they run out of power when in use. Unless you have an additional battery charged and ready, you'll be off the job until it's recharged. Batteries will fail at some point and need to be replaced, and they are expensive — often nearly as expensive as the tool itself. A clever consumer will purchase cordless tools that use the same battery style across several varieties to make their cordless tools more effective and economical. Having a collection of tools with different batteries and chargers can frustrating.

Finally, cordless tools can potentially harm the planet. Lithium-ion and cobalt mining can pollute their surroundings. Improper disposal of the batteries can leach chemicals into the soil and ground water. Some batteries use those forever chemicals — PFAS — which aren't environmentally friendly.