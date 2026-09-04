Skip The Traditional Bathtub Curtain: A Cuter Way To Add Privacy And Vintage Charm
Updating the shower curtain around your bathtub is an easy way to redo a space without a full makeover. Using fabric instead of plastic shower curtains can make a smaller bathroom feel larger, and add a unique look that reflects your home. Simply add a shower liner behind the fabric to keep it dry, and you've got a brand new look that's still practical. For the ultimate in vintage charm, try a classic quilt as your next bathroom fabric.
A vintage quilt as a stylish bathtub curtain adds charm as well as privacy around the tub. The variety of patterns and colors on vintage quilts make it a one-of-a-kind look that can match existing decor or be the starting point for further updates. This project is cute and eco-friendly. Find a thrifted quilt or upcycle a blanket that just doesn't work in the bedroom space anymore and keep the fabric out of a landfill. TikTok user @alexglockner demonstrates how she cuts and sews an old quilt to fit her bathtub dimensions, ultimately hanging a butterfly-themed shower curtain around her bathtub with cute ribbons. The ribbons hold the quilt, while the shower liner protects from the other side. It's a charming look you can add to your home.
Make your own vintage quilt bathtub curtain
Choose your quilt and bust out your best scissors. The first step is to measure your bathtub space to get the exact dimensions needed. This project is more forgiving if you mess up the sizing, but it's always best to measure twice and cut once. If you currently have shower curtains, you can remove your old curtains and use them as a pattern to get the right measurements. (Especially helpful if your shower rod curves!) Tiktok user @alexglockner sews a hem and ribbons to hang her quilt. If sewing isn't your thing, you can use clip-on rings or grommet curtain hardware to hang your curtain. Grommet kits usually come with instructions on how to insert into your fabric.
Quilts can be heavy, with extra batting to offer warmth. You can choose a lighter quilt if you are worried about the weight on your bathroom shower rod. Renters, make sure the weight of this project does not pull an installed shower rod off of the wall. If needed, buy a tension rod that can be placed next to your existing rod. The second rod will hold the quilt, while the existing shower rod will hold the liner. Double-hanging shower rods can help create a safer and more luxurious bathroom for renters and homeowner alike.