Skip The Traditional Bathtub Curtain: A Cuter Way To Add Privacy And Vintage Charm

Updating the shower curtain around your bathtub is an easy way to redo a space without a full makeover. Using fabric instead of plastic shower curtains can make a smaller bathroom feel larger, and add a unique look that reflects your home. Simply add a shower liner behind the fabric to keep it dry, and you've got a brand new look that's still practical. For the ultimate in vintage charm, try a classic quilt as your next bathroom fabric.

A vintage quilt as a stylish bathtub curtain adds charm as well as privacy around the tub. The variety of patterns and colors on vintage quilts make it a one-of-a-kind look that can match existing decor or be the starting point for further updates. This project is cute and eco-friendly. Find a thrifted quilt or upcycle a blanket that just doesn't work in the bedroom space anymore and keep the fabric out of a landfill. TikTok user @alexglockner demonstrates how she cuts and sews an old quilt to fit her bathtub dimensions, ultimately hanging a butterfly-themed shower curtain around her bathtub with cute ribbons. The ribbons hold the quilt, while the shower liner protects from the other side. It's a charming look you can add to your home.