The Shower Curtain Trick That Adds A Touch Of Luxury To Any Bathroom

When you think about what makes a finished space feel luxurious, one of the most beautiful final touches for that cohesive, high-end aesthetic are stunning floor-to-ceiling draperies. Not only do they add a welcome layer of softness and texture to the room, but the dramatic full-height vertical presence actually makes the ceilings appear higher by drawing the eye up. So why not borrow this same premise for the bathroom?

For example, in April 2024, TikTok user Emcheath shared how she utilized extra-long, full-height drapes as a decorative accent in place of a standard shower curtain, complete with an extra-long fabric shower liner on a second rod for the usual functionality and water protection. Here's why that technique is a big gamechanger: Since the inner liner is the waterproof barrier and the outer curtains are just decorative, homeowners looking to replicate her success can look for regular drapes (in a washable fabric) in place of curtains specifically made for showers. The advantage of this is that there is a much wider variety of sophisticated, upscale designs, styles, and sizes available in regular drapery to suit your particular bathroom and aesthetic (sorry, no ducky prints here, folks).

This isn't a hard look to make your own. As long as you go for a tension (rather than fixed) rod, it is a no-tools-required DIY. So take this TikTok's sage advice and swap out your standard shower curtain for an incredible floor-to-ceiling setup that will single-handedly elevate the entire look of your bathroom.