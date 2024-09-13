The Shower Curtain Trick That Adds A Touch Of Luxury To Any Bathroom
When you think about what makes a finished space feel luxurious, one of the most beautiful final touches for that cohesive, high-end aesthetic are stunning floor-to-ceiling draperies. Not only do they add a welcome layer of softness and texture to the room, but the dramatic full-height vertical presence actually makes the ceilings appear higher by drawing the eye up. So why not borrow this same premise for the bathroom?
For example, in April 2024, TikTok user Emcheath shared how she utilized extra-long, full-height drapes as a decorative accent in place of a standard shower curtain, complete with an extra-long fabric shower liner on a second rod for the usual functionality and water protection. Here's why that technique is a big gamechanger: Since the inner liner is the waterproof barrier and the outer curtains are just decorative, homeowners looking to replicate her success can look for regular drapes (in a washable fabric) in place of curtains specifically made for showers. The advantage of this is that there is a much wider variety of sophisticated, upscale designs, styles, and sizes available in regular drapery to suit your particular bathroom and aesthetic (sorry, no ducky prints here, folks).
This isn't a hard look to make your own. As long as you go for a tension (rather than fixed) rod, it is a no-tools-required DIY. So take this TikTok's sage advice and swap out your standard shower curtain for an incredible floor-to-ceiling setup that will single-handedly elevate the entire look of your bathroom.
Selecting the proper-sized shower curtain for the floor-to-ceiling look
@emcheath
Because there's really no way to make a printed shower curtain look good 🤣🤣 I have one curtain panel on each side, but you can do two for an even more luxurious look! Products used 🔗 https://liketk.it/4EWUY #fyp #bathroomupgrade #LTKFind #showercurtain #showercurtainhack #elevatedbasics #walmart #amazon #LTK♬ A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
To accomplish the same TikTok-approved look, measure the height from the floor to the ceiling. You want to subtract about four to six inches for rings and the gap for the curtains to float off the floor. However, depending on the material, the curtains are also likely to shrink a several inches when first washed, offsetting the height adjustments and putting you right back around your actual floor-to-ceiling measurement for your perfect dimensions. Use this measurement to search for extra-long shower curtains as close to this dimension as possible to achieve that full-height look.
Width-wise, if the curtains are just intended to be decorative panels (i.e., using the liner to actually shower), the width can be whatever you want. If you plan to be able to close them for privacy, measure the entire shower opening, divide it by two, and add at least six inches to each side for proper coverage, adjusting for desired fullness as needed. Do the same for an extra-long fabric shower liner, though you could go a little shorter here if you have a bathtub since it can be higher off the ground. Once you have the perfect curtains and liner(s) selected, wash according to the fabric instructions to pre-shrink them to their final sizing before hanging. If you skip this step, you may end up with drapery that is too short for the rod location later on.
Installing and styling your new full-height shower curtains
You are finally ready to hang your gorgeous new shower drapes. To determine the proper placement of the shower curtain rods, position the first rod near the ceiling, slightly in front of the opening of the shower so that the decorative curtains (with rings attached) will sit in front of the opening and float about two inches off the floor. Place the inside rod a few inches behind the front rod, but at the same height, to allow the liner to sit inside the shower opening.
For another gorgeous look, rather than split-draw curtains on either side, do an extra full, dramatic drape on one side with an elegant metal or rope tieback. Alternatively, keep your split drapes and make them both super full with decorative tiebacks for a striking, opulent shower entrance. You can also make your shower curtains look more high-end by using drapery clips instead of standard shower rings. This will not work with grommet-style curtains, but if you choose a rod pocket or back tab option, you can simply place the clip on the fabric at regular intervals to make them look like custom drapes. The liner could be clipped to the back side of the decorative curtain so you could have everything on one rod.
Regardless of how you dress up and style your sophisticated setup, this floor-to-ceiling shower curtain idea will maximize a small bathroom and is a surefire way to add luxury to your space with one simple swap. Don't settle for less when you can give your shower the same upscale curtain design as the rest of your home (and if you haven't raised all of your home's other drapes yet, here's your sign!).