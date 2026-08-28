The Exciting IKEA Collection Hitting Shelves In September 2026
A new season is on the horizon, and you're probably craving a home refresh just as much as a pumpkin-spiced latte. As you begin swapping out textiles and accessories, catering to a cozier time of year, why not consider integrating a few statement-makers throughout your space? IKEA's new collection, KONSTRUNDA, can assist with its lineup of whimsical, vibrant, and modern finds.
Unlike IKEA's recurring PS collection, which just released new pieces this summer, KONSTRUNDA is an art collection with a few furniture items — and one clear mission. "Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries," creative leader Karin Gustavsson said in a statement. "With KONSTRUNDA, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to express themselves and surround themselves with objects they love." Although the pieces mainly focus on the "playful" portion of PS's playful functionality mantra, KONSTRUNDA features work from seven different creators and utilizes a variety of media: textiles, chrome, ceramics, and even mouth-blown glass. It'll debut online and in stores on September 1, 2026.
What to expect from IKEA's KONSTRUNDA collection
These exciting new IKEA finds focus more on garnering attention than providing structure or organization like the shelves, baskets, and drawers of the PS collection. Shoppers can expect a wavy ceramic sculpture in a '70s-inspired shade of orange, a large geometric rug, vibrant throw pillows, '80s-esque black and white circular vases, and a fuzzy, cobalt-blue textile that's meant to take any accent or gallery wall to new levels. Furniture-wise, you'll find a chunky chrome glass table that gives off major intergalactic vibes, an asymmetric wooden stool, another funky triangular stool in blue, and a sleek metal side table.
"The collection gives you the freedom to buy things based on how they make you feel or how they look, without the burden of needing to serve a specific purpose or function," designer Emanuele Stamuli revealed. That being said, each one of the 22 KONSTRUNDA pieces begs to be the center of attention, so make sure you're playing with scale, placement, and colors when working with these modern details. Explore a few tips and tricks for integrating modern and vintage decor in your home so you can get a sense of how KONSTRUNDA will look in your abode.