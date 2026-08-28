The Exciting IKEA Collection Hitting Shelves In September 2026

A new season is on the horizon, and you're probably craving a home refresh just as much as a pumpkin-spiced latte. As you begin swapping out textiles and accessories, catering to a cozier time of year, why not consider integrating a few statement-makers throughout your space? IKEA's new collection, KONSTRUNDA, can assist with its lineup of whimsical, vibrant, and modern finds.

Unlike IKEA's recurring PS collection, which just released new pieces this summer, KONSTRUNDA is an art collection with a few furniture items — and one clear mission. "Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries," creative leader Karin Gustavsson said in a statement. "With KONSTRUNDA, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to express themselves and surround themselves with objects they love." Although the pieces mainly focus on the "playful" portion of PS's playful functionality mantra, KONSTRUNDA features work from seven different creators and utilizes a variety of media: textiles, chrome, ceramics, and even mouth-blown glass. It'll debut online and in stores on September 1, 2026.