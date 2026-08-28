7 Home Depot Labor Day Deals To Check Out In September

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Labor Day Weekend feels like the Sunday Scaries' older, more intense cousin. The national holiday is notorious for inducing anxiety as summer wraps up and a busier season teeming with meetings, school events, and gatherings kicks off. Sure, it can feel a tad overwhelming — but concurrent retail promotions like the Home Depot Labor Day Sale, which features markdowns of up to 45% off, are bound to distract you from mourning the summer's final days.

Whether you need some help with outdoor storage and organization or want to find equipment for your next renovation, the sale encompasses a bit of everything: kitchen appliances, lawn tools, outdoor furniture and storage, and more. The event runs until September 9th and also includes special daily deals that change throughout the course of the event, so you'll want to keep an eye on everything over the next few weeks. Since the cooler weather is swooping in and holidays are in the not-so-distant future, we've rounded out some of the more significant discounts on highly rated Home Depot products worth considering at this time of year.