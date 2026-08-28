7 Home Depot Labor Day Deals To Check Out In September
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Labor Day Weekend feels like the Sunday Scaries' older, more intense cousin. The national holiday is notorious for inducing anxiety as summer wraps up and a busier season teeming with meetings, school events, and gatherings kicks off. Sure, it can feel a tad overwhelming — but concurrent retail promotions like the Home Depot Labor Day Sale, which features markdowns of up to 45% off, are bound to distract you from mourning the summer's final days.
Whether you need some help with outdoor storage and organization or want to find equipment for your next renovation, the sale encompasses a bit of everything: kitchen appliances, lawn tools, outdoor furniture and storage, and more. The event runs until September 9th and also includes special daily deals that change throughout the course of the event, so you'll want to keep an eye on everything over the next few weeks. Since the cooler weather is swooping in and holidays are in the not-so-distant future, we've rounded out some of the more significant discounts on highly rated Home Depot products worth considering at this time of year.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Cordless Leaf Blower
Nothing compares to gorgeous autumn foliage, but outdoor maintenance gets chaotic when you aren't cleaning up fallen leaves in your yard properly. Consider the lightweight, easy-to-maneuver Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Leaf Blower, which is currently $70 off and now clocks in at $279. It's touted for running 82% quieter than its gas counterparts, and while shoppers claim the longevity of the battery life varies, many reviews indicate the tool will operate for roughly 20 to 45 minutes.
LG 4.1-Cubic-Foot Top Load Washer and 7.3-Cubic-Foot Dryer
Known in the laundry arena for offerings like its highly rated washer-dryer combo, LG delivers a compact, reasonably priced duo: the Top Load 4.1-Cubic-Foot Washer and 7.3-Cubic-Foot Vented Electric Dryer, which clocks in at $998 during the sale, saving you $800. These appliances are praised for packing a big punch while taking up less space than counterparts, and they operate relatively quietly, according to customer reviews. Keep in mind that the machines are capable of handling a full or queen-sized comforter but may struggle with a bulky king-sized piece.
LG Smart 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
The holidays are getting close as we progress through the back half of the year, and you'll need room for leftovers. The LG Smart 3-Door French Door Refrigerator, discounted $300 and coming in at $1,599, garners attention for its spaciousness and easy-to-maneuver bottom freezer. Customer reviews claim the size is surprising: The fridge doesn't feel much larger than its peers, yet it's plenty vast when you open it up.
Suncast Tremont Plastic Resin Storage Shed with Floor
Those pool floaties and essential garden tools need to live somewhere in the wintertime. The Suncast Tremont Storage Shed, on sale for $1,099 from $1,511 in an 8-foot by 10-foot model, is a weather-resistant storage option that gives the standard shed design a durable reinforced resin floor, built-in shelves, and a skylight that makes maneuvering easier. Reviews indicate owner satisfaction with the quality and functionality of the piece, but it might take some time to assemble.
Hampton Bay Everlee 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set
While al fresco activities peak during the summertime, some would argue that the excessive heat and humidity make sitting outside during the fall preferable. If you're looking to soak up the crisp autumn breeze with a cup of hot cider, an affordable seating option is this Hampton Bay Everlee 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional, which is $141 off and clocks in at $308 while on sale. Customers say it's comfortable and sturdy, but make sure to have storage in place to stash the cushions during inclement weather.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Combo
Whether you're embarking on a new DIY or a repair around the house, you need the proper equipment. The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Combo Kit, which includes three rechargeable batteries and is on sale for $418 (a $171 savings), earned 4.7 out of 5 stars from satisfied buyers. One customer review noted, "It's incredibly comprehensive and has a bit for every possible job around the house."
ClosetMaid Mosaics 4-Drawer Organizer
This simple, spacious, and modern ClosetMaid Mosaics White 4-Drawer Organizer Wood Closet System, down from $250 to $199, can be used in several ways around the home, from storing school uniforms in your kids' room to keeping laundry accessories tidy next to your washer and dryer. It measures 40 inches high, 25 inches wide, and 16 inches in diameter, making it a rather slim selection that still manages to hold up to 15 pounds per drawer.