Neither Samsung Nor Whirlpool: Consumer Reports Ranks This Washer Dryer Combo Best
If it's time to up your laundry game, there are lot of thing to consider when choosing a new washer and dryer. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR) has evaluated the top washer-dryer sets on the market for you, with one brand besting the likes of household appliance giants Samsung and Whirlpool. LG tops the list of laundry machine pairings, dominating the top 16 out of a whopping 70 pairings tested by CR. Only luxury brand Meile shares space near the top with LG, which has multiple CR-recommended matching sets in the top rankings.
LG's highest-rated pairing is the LG TurboWash Model WM4000HWA high efficiency washer and the LG True Steam DLEX4000B electric dryer. Each front-loading unit retails for around $850 to $1,200, depending on finish, which makes it one of the most affordable pairs evaluated by CR. The pair comes in basic white or more modern "black steel," which is a little darker than stainless. In addition to all the normal laundry settings, both the washer and the dryer have a steam cycle, which is a go-to for sanitizing clothes in the wash and eliminating wrinkles from drying. They are also stackable for handy space-saving. If you like smart appliances and want the ability to remote-control your washing and drying, you can command this pair from an app on your phone.
How LG rose to the top
While these are good-looking machines with simple, clean lines and controls, Consumer Reports wasn't so concerned with looks. Its lab testing focused instead on reliability, performance, and efficiency, with both LG models trouncing other popular appliance brands in these categories. LG's top pair is also a "Green Choice," which means CR found its use of water and energy to be among the most efficient of machines tested, along with other sustainability factors.
For its dryer reviews, CR looked closely at noise, too. Anyone with these machines knows how dryers can vibrate really loudly and clunk when tumbling clothes. The top-ranked LG had a good rating for noise, but other LG models in the top 20 — including the pricier LG Signature Model DLEX9900S and the compact LG DLHC1455W — did even better in this category.
Purchaser reviews on social media also give high marks on how this combo operates. A YouTube review of the washer from Don's Appliances liked its easy-to-understand controls, customizable laundry settings through the app, and ability to clean the detergent dispenser compartment. YouTuber Get Aft'er It appreciated the large capacity and quiet operation of the dryer, and the fact you can flip the door hinge to whichever side you prefer. But keep in mind that the washer door is not also reversible, and its hinge on the left.