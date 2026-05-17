Neither Samsung Nor Whirlpool: Consumer Reports Ranks This Washer Dryer Combo Best

If it's time to up your laundry game, there are lot of thing to consider when choosing a new washer and dryer. Luckily, Consumer Reports (CR) has evaluated the top washer-dryer sets on the market for you, with one brand besting the likes of household appliance giants Samsung and Whirlpool. LG tops the list of laundry machine pairings, dominating the top 16 out of a whopping 70 pairings tested by CR. Only luxury brand Meile shares space near the top with LG, which has multiple CR-recommended matching sets in the top rankings.

LG's highest-rated pairing is the LG TurboWash Model WM4000HWA high efficiency washer and the LG True Steam DLEX4000B electric dryer. Each front-loading unit retails for around $850 to $1,200, depending on finish, which makes it one of the most affordable pairs evaluated by CR. The pair comes in basic white or more modern "black steel," which is a little darker than stainless. In addition to all the normal laundry settings, both the washer and the dryer have a steam cycle, which is a go-to for sanitizing clothes in the wash and eliminating wrinkles from drying. They are also stackable for handy space-saving. If you like smart appliances and want the ability to remote-control your washing and drying, you can command this pair from an app on your phone.