Ditch The Rakes: 5 Smarter, Easier Ways To Clean Up Fallen Leaves In Your Yard

The annual (eternal?) task of collecting and disposing of leaves is one that meets mixed reviews. Some folks just love the task, spending time outside, beautifying their lawns, and enjoying fresh air. For others, it is an advancing apocalypse, inspiring dread as fall approaches. Not to mention, due to its environmental impact, there's controversy behind raking your leaves. When it comes to this autumnal ritual, there is little middle ground.

Rakes have long been the go-to tool for collecting autumn deciduous detritus. But what if you could avoid rakes altogether? Even though our modern versions are well-designed and extremely effective at moving leaves across your lawn into a big pile, they are still the same tool we have been using for generations. And they still leave us with a big pile of leaves that we need to do something with, and often an aching back. Certainly, there must be modern, possibly better, options than a rake. In fact, there are! Here are some of the best updated leaf removal tools, including leaf vacuums, lawn sweepers, and mulching mowers.