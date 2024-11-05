The Controversy Behind Raking Fall Leaves (& If You Should Or Shouldn't Do It)

Raking leaves is synonymous with fall, much like taking hayrides, visiting pumpkin patches, and letting pots of mums die on your front porch. But more and more people are speaking out against raking leaves – their argument being that the natural decomposition of leaves is better for the environment than dumping bags of them in a landfill. That said, we all know that leaving a thick layer of leaves on your yard will kill your grass, giving you a brown lawn come spring. This conundrum is enough to make you wonder whether you have to choose between either caring about the environment or keeping a nice green lawn.

"Leave the Leaves" is a campaign first coined by the National Wildlife Federation in a 2015 article, but it has only taken off in the last few years. USA Today, The New York Times, the Associated Press, and many others have run articles on the subject, and naturalists from The Environmental Protection Agency and USDA are begging homeowners not to rake and bag. In 2023, the National Wildlife Federation dubbed October "Leave the Leaves Month" in an effort to spread further awareness.

One of the major arguments for leaving leaves is that various species make their homes in the leaf layers, creating an entire ecosystem in the process. For many suburban homeowners, meanwhile, this is a huge argument against leaving leaves, because the piles can hide snakes, rodents, ticks, spiders, and other harmful creepy crawlies. The perfectly valid arguments both for and against "leaving leaves" have many yard owners searching for a middle ground, and as luck would have it, we might have one for you.