Your Thrift Haul Could Be 10x More Valuable If You Spot This Retro Vase

In a shopper's eyes, every thrift store haul has its value — even the smallest of finds . But of course, there are those few and far between pieces that are on another level. If you manage to come across one of said pieces (hopefully accompanied by a reasonable price tag) it's cause for a celebration. There is one such prized glass item you should be on the lookout for, and if the Italian-born beauty is lurking on the shelf of your local second-hand shop, put it in your shopping cart and hightail it to the register.

Meet the Murano handkerchief vase, which is just as much a piece of art as it is a home for your florals. This vase is made from certified hand-blown Venetian glass and is a testament to a rich tradition that began in the 13th century and hit its prime during the Renaissance era. Now, the Handkerchief Vase is experiencing another renaissance of sorts. It was created in the late 1940s by Fulvio Bianconi, popped up in homes from the 50s to the 80s, and is piquing thrifters' interest today. The iconic piece comes in an array of vibrant colors, and the mouth of the vase is shaped like "fabric caught in a gentle breeze," according to the brand. Each piece is one of a kind and typically averages around $500, with more detailed styles trekking into the thousands.