Your Thrift Haul Could Be 10x More Valuable If You Spot This Retro Vase
In a shopper's eyes, every thrift store haul has its value — even the smallest of finds . But of course, there are those few and far between pieces that are on another level. If you manage to come across one of said pieces (hopefully accompanied by a reasonable price tag) it's cause for a celebration. There is one such prized glass item you should be on the lookout for, and if the Italian-born beauty is lurking on the shelf of your local second-hand shop, put it in your shopping cart and hightail it to the register.
Meet the Murano handkerchief vase, which is just as much a piece of art as it is a home for your florals. This vase is made from certified hand-blown Venetian glass and is a testament to a rich tradition that began in the 13th century and hit its prime during the Renaissance era. Now, the Handkerchief Vase is experiencing another renaissance of sorts. It was created in the late 1940s by Fulvio Bianconi, popped up in homes from the 50s to the 80s, and is piquing thrifters' interest today. The iconic piece comes in an array of vibrant colors, and the mouth of the vase is shaped like "fabric caught in a gentle breeze," according to the brand. Each piece is one of a kind and typically averages around $500, with more detailed styles trekking into the thousands.
How to spot and style Murano Handkerchief Vase
While the Murano handkerchief Vase is considered a prized item you should never overlook, you do have to know specific details before determining its authenticity and scooping it up. A handkerchief vase will be slightly imperfect (they're each handmade, after all), should feature the the workshop and the signature of the master (or a certificate of authenticity), and will likely have specks of gold and silver inside. Another telltale sign you're dealing with the real thing is Sommerso, the art of layering colors one of top of the other.
Once you've somehow snagged this beloved colored glassware find, you'll want to ensure you style it in a way that everyone stepping into your space can soak up the craftsmanship. Ideal as a table centerpiece that can hold its own without florals, the Murano piece is a conversation-starter and statement-maker rolled into one. Should you want to go the floral route, take the neck of the vase into consideration by mixing and matching florals and greenery to accompany the wide opening. Regardless of your styling choice, make sure the vase is as close to natural light as you can get so it adds a pop of color to the already cheerful piece.