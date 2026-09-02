Use Old Doilies To Create Unique Wall Decor With Vintage Charm

There are many ways to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies around the house. So, when you find a pile of them at the thrift store, snag them! Then, you can transform them into a unique DIY picture frame or wall hanging. In a YouTube video, craft enthusiast Maggie White sews several doilies together, adding layers of batting to add depth, and attaches a black and white photo in the center. While doilies are often associated with the Victorian era, they can also bring to mind the cozy familiarity of your grandma's living room.

With a little creativity, you can use doilies as an unexpected way to display artwork and photographs that you love. Gather at least five or six oval and round doilies for this wall decor project. You may want more, depending on how many layers you want. Other embellishments that work well include beads, imitation pearls, appliquéd designs, fringe, and lacy trim. You can also use patterned fabric for some of the layers if you want to work in some color or contrast. You'll need fabric scissors and glue, or a needle and thread, to hold it all together. Finally, take inspiration from White's video by choosing a photo for the center.