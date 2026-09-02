Swap Cabinets & Shelves For A Cuter, More Rustic Way To Store Bathroom Towels

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A stack of clean towels may be a bathroom essential, but it can still contribute to creating clutter if you don't have a good place to stow it away. Many bathrooms lean on closets, cabinets, and shelves for keeping things like this tidy — but they're hardly the most creative nor the most accessible of storage solutions. A simpler and arguably more stylish way to store your bathroom towels is by stacking them up in an old-fashioned egg basket.

These ornamental containers can give your space a cozy farmhouse aesthetic, and are great for corralling washcloths and hand towels, especially in a guest bathroom. You can set one out on your vanity countertop, leave one on the back of your toilet, or perhaps even attach a basket vertically to your wall. In this last configuration, the handle of the basket can hang downwards and function as a small towel bar.

When you first think of egg baskets, your mind may turn toward the colorful containers that are typically associated with Easter. Not all egg baskets look like this, however. Many have black or brown exteriors, made from metal wire, wicker, or rattan, that look nice all year round. You can find them in thrift stores or order them online. The U'NMEEE Wire Egg Baskets with Handles from Amazon, for example, are simple in terms of their design, but should have a pleasant effect on the aesthetics of your bathroom. They will also pair neatly with a Nate Berkus tip for making a small bathroom feel more organized.