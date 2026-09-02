Swap Cabinets & Shelves For A Cuter, More Rustic Way To Store Bathroom Towels
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A stack of clean towels may be a bathroom essential, but it can still contribute to creating clutter if you don't have a good place to stow it away. Many bathrooms lean on closets, cabinets, and shelves for keeping things like this tidy — but they're hardly the most creative nor the most accessible of storage solutions. A simpler and arguably more stylish way to store your bathroom towels is by stacking them up in an old-fashioned egg basket.
These ornamental containers can give your space a cozy farmhouse aesthetic, and are great for corralling washcloths and hand towels, especially in a guest bathroom. You can set one out on your vanity countertop, leave one on the back of your toilet, or perhaps even attach a basket vertically to your wall. In this last configuration, the handle of the basket can hang downwards and function as a small towel bar.
When you first think of egg baskets, your mind may turn toward the colorful containers that are typically associated with Easter. Not all egg baskets look like this, however. Many have black or brown exteriors, made from metal wire, wicker, or rattan, that look nice all year round. You can find them in thrift stores or order them online. The U'NMEEE Wire Egg Baskets with Handles from Amazon, for example, are simple in terms of their design, but should have a pleasant effect on the aesthetics of your bathroom. They will also pair neatly with a Nate Berkus tip for making a small bathroom feel more organized.
Tips for using an egg basket for storing bathroom towels
Putting an egg basket in your bathroom for towel storage may be simple enough, but there are a few practical things to keep in mind when doing so. The first is that metal wire baskets may hold up better in your bathroom over time than wicker or rattan baskets. The latter two are more porous materials and are therefore more likely to be affected by the humidity in your bathroom and any water that spills out onto your vanity countertop.
If you're going to attach your basket to your wall vertically and use it as a makeshift towel shelf, you may also want to think carefully about how much weight the fixture can hold. A couple of washcloths won't be a problem — but if you're going to store proper bath towels in yours, you should either attach it directly to a wall stud or use drywall anchors to mount it.
Planning to use your new egg basket for towels in your guest bathroom? Try putting some small travel-size soaps and cosmetics on top of the towels to turn the farmhouse-style container into a welcome kit for anyone who's staying the night. It's a stunning finishing touch for your bathroom that'll impress your guests. If you end up deciding that your egg basket just doesn't match up with your bathroom's interior design style, you may want to check out some of the best ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter instead.