Ditch The Deck Box: DIY A Chic Coffee Table For Outdoor Storage

Before you begin this project, make sure you're using a type of wood that's well-suited for outdoor furniture. Cedar and teak are two solid choices since they do a good job of resisting insect damage and moisture-related decay. If you use a less naturally weather-resistant wood, plan to apply an appropriate exterior finish and maintain it regularly.

To start the build, you'll create a square base platform for the table with 1-by-4s. Glue the boards to the tops of some of your square crossbeams to do this. Then attach additional 1-by-4s vertically along the outside edges of this platform using both glue and nails. You'll have the base of the coffee table box assembled — now you have to build up the sides. Attach square post boards to the inside corners of the box base, on top of the crossbeams. Then, affix more 1-by-4s to the sides of these posts, with quarter-inch gaps between them. This is where your dowel spacer will come in handy.

Two steps remain. The first is attaching furniture legs, or more posts, to the bottoms of the box. Elevating the coffee table a few inches allows the wood to breathe and will give you a bit of toe-kick space underneath. The final step is to build the liftable lid. You can do this with more evenly spaced 1-by-4s, with square crossbeams underneath linking them together. In addition to painting or staining your finished table, you may want to apply an oil-based wood sealer to it to ensure that it holds up well against the elements. This chic DIY should work well alongside many genius small patio ideas that'll help you design your dream space.