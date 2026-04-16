12 Patio Decor Items You Should Always Look For At Estate Sales Or Thrift Stores
Whether you've built a patio with a brand new layout or are looking to refresh the one you've had for years, thrift stores and estate sales are excellent places to find decor items for your patio. One of the primary benefits of shopping at these places is that you can find some awesome treasures while simultaneously saving money. New patio decorations, particularly furniture, don't come cheap. A good set of brand new chairs and a sofa can easily cost upwards of $1,500. Almost anything you will find at an estate sale or thrift store is going to be decidedly cheaper than that.
Furniture is not the only patio decor you should be looking for while shopping estate sales or thrift stores. Things like garden pots, planters, accent lighting, outdoor rugs, wind chimes, and even cooking grills can be found for a good price and will make your patio an incredibly welcoming place to be.
Before going to an estate sale or thrift store, you need to understand that what you find might not necessarily be in the best shape. Some furniture items could need refurbishing, and there's the potential for rugs or hammocks to be moldy from too much exposure to the elements. Since sales are often final, everything should be checked over before purchasing, especially anything electrical or with a fuel source. See if you can test things out before buying them in order to ensure that they work and will be safe for you to use on your patio.
Pots and planters
One of the very best things you can do for your patio is to fill it with plants for a lush green space. Thankfully, secondhand pots, planters, and even hanging baskets of numerous shapes, sizes, and materials – like terracotta or hand-painted ceramics – are regularly available at estate sales and thrift stores. Check to make sure that the planters have drainage holes in them before purchasing. If they don't, examine whether or not they can have holes drilled in them to ensure proper drainage for your plants.
Accent lighting
Outdoor lighting on your patio allows you to extend your pleasantries or entertainment long after the sun has set. Plus, outdoor lighting fixtures bring character to your yard. Standard outdoor string lights are fun, but you might be able to find something more unique at an estate sale or thrift store. Think outdoor lanterns, chic vintage fixtures, and even tiki torches. If opting for electrically powered lights, plug them in before purchasing in order to make sure that they actually work. Older lamps might require candles or fuels such as kerosene for lighting.
Ceiling fans
If you have a roof over your patio, keep an eye out for ceiling fans on your next estate sale trip. Having fans on your covered patio is a great way to improve air circulation and provide yourself with a refreshing breeze on a hot day. You could find a newer model at a marked down-price, or a vintage one that will complement your rustic decor. If your patio roof is not already set up with wiring for ceiling fans, you will need to have that done before installation.
Statues and other outdoor decorations
You can find some fun and whimsical patio statues when shopping at a thrift store or estate sale. Any statue you purchase is going to make an artistic statement. Animals such as frogs, fantastical gnomes, or replicas of other famous sculptures such as Michelangelo's David, are common, as are more abstract pieces. Other patio decorations like metal signs, old washtubs, wagon wheels, or antique garden equipment could also serve as great pieces to liven up your patio. You can even brighten up your patio with a DIY mason jar lantern.
Grills
A grill might not seem like a decor item, but, in addition to being crucial items for your ultimate outdoor grilling setup, a vintage one can really add decorative charm to your space. Whether you're opting for the vintage aesthetic of an old Webber charcoal kettle or that rustic smoker you got for a song at the last estate sale you went to, adding a grill to your patio space won't just look good — it will make the patio a place you want to be all season long.
Outdoor rugs
There is nothing like an outdoor rug to turn your backyard into a lounge-worthy paradise. Outdoor rugs are designed to put up with the elements while also being comfortable to walk on and pleasant to look at, with beautiful colors and patterns. Most are mold- and mildew-resistant, so long as they are regularly cleaned. Ones you find at estate sales that are spotted or come with a distinct, damp smell likely haven't been cleaned in a long time. It'd be better to avoid these ones in favor of those that have been better taken care of.
Hammocks
There is perhaps nothing more relaxing on a patio than a good hammock. Here's the thing, though: Brand new hammocks are expensive. Looking for one at an estate sale or thrift store is going to save you a lot of money. What to look for depends on the kind of hammock you want. Rope hammocks should not be fraying, thinning, or showing signs of decay from weather exposure. Likewise, quilted hammocks are also prone to mold if they have not been properly cleaned. It's also important to check the condition of the hammock pillows and stands as well, if they come with any.
Outdoor chairs and benches
Apart from being really expensive, most of the patio furniture you find today at large box stores is kind of boring. Estate sales and thrift stores give you many more options for finding chairs, benches, and sofas in a wide range of styles from various design eras. There are some items, such as comfortable Adirondack chairs, that never go out of style. Other types of furniture materials, like wicker and especially wrought iron, are vintage garden finds you should never skip when shopping at an estate sale thanks to their aesthetic value and longevity.
Tableware
If you plan on using your patio as a space for entertaining, one of the things you're going to need is tableware. Instead of buying new stuff, look for vintage options at thrift stores and estate sales. You'll be able to find flatware, glasses, plates and bowls made out of tough outdoor-friendly materials like heavy-duty plastics. Also don't forget to be on the lookout for tablecloths, placemats, and centerpieces to give your entertaining space a personal finishing touch. Hunt for matching sets for a uniform look, or choose to be more eclectic with mismatched pieces.
Furniture for entertaining
It is no good having the tableware for entertaining if you don't have the furniture to go along with it. While you're out looking for those lounging chairs and benches mentioned earlier, also keep your eyes peeled for a good table-and-chair set. You will have plenty of materials to choose from, including wood, metal, glass, wicker, and even manufactured polymers that are more weather-resistant. Still, if you're looking for something solid and simple, a rustic picnic table is never a wrong choice. As with tableware, choose matching sets for uniformity, or mix and match.
Wind chimes
Wind chimes give your patio a bit of extra ambience thanks to the sweet notes they send through the air in a good breeze. Depending on how melodious you want your space to be, you can opt for a couple different sets of wind chimes each tuned to different notes. That way, when the wind picks up, you'll have a veritable symphony of sound. For the most musical chimes, opt for ones made of metal that have been tuned to a specific series of notes. If you want a more rustic soundscape of gentle clinks, choose ones made of hollow wood or shells.
Fire pits and patio heaters
There is no doubt that a fire pit will upgrade your patio, making it a fun and cozy place to be even as the weather gets chillier. While you won't find ones made of brick or stone at an estate sale, you will likely find portable metal ones that — with a quick spray of high temperature-resistant paint — will be ready for use in no time. Another cool thing you might find at an estate sale would be a propane-powered heater similar to the kind you see in restaurants.