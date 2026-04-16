12 Patio Decor Items You Should Always Look For At Estate Sales Or Thrift Stores

Whether you've built a patio with a brand new layout or are looking to refresh the one you've had for years, thrift stores and estate sales are excellent places to find decor items for your patio. One of the primary benefits of shopping at these places is that you can find some awesome treasures while simultaneously saving money. New patio decorations, particularly furniture, don't come cheap. A good set of brand new chairs and a sofa can easily cost upwards of $1,500. Almost anything you will find at an estate sale or thrift store is going to be decidedly cheaper than that.

Furniture is not the only patio decor you should be looking for while shopping estate sales or thrift stores. Things like garden pots, planters, accent lighting, outdoor rugs, wind chimes, and even cooking grills can be found for a good price and will make your patio an incredibly welcoming place to be.

Before going to an estate sale or thrift store, you need to understand that what you find might not necessarily be in the best shape. Some furniture items could need refurbishing, and there's the potential for rugs or hammocks to be moldy from too much exposure to the elements. Since sales are often final, everything should be checked over before purchasing, especially anything electrical or with a fuel source. See if you can test things out before buying them in order to ensure that they work and will be safe for you to use on your patio.