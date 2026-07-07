Not A Shed, Not A Box: The Smart Storage Solution For Your Deck Without Clutter
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After weighing her options for how to upgrade her outdoor storage, Rachel Kemper (growingupkemper on TikTok) decided a typical shed or box wouldn't cut it — she needed a drawer. But since the tools coming out of the garage and going into said drawer consisted of things like leaf blowers and shovels, it needed to be really big. With the area under and around the deck already being a work in progress, it seemed like the perfect place to build one.
Unlike a shed, which would take up valuable space in the lawn, or a deck box that would do the same on a patio, this project uses an already under-used area to manage the clutter of outdoor tools. It adds loads of outdoor storage and organization without any sacrifice, other than a bit of your time and maybe some cash. The drawer looks great because Kemper fully integrated it directly into her deck's new skirting, which was made from some improvised fence picket underpinning. The drawer fits between vertical 2-by-4 posts installed under the deck and secured to the joists. Horizontal slides made from 2-by-4s then attach to those posts to hold up the drawer and allow it to move in and out.
At the top of the drawer space, just below the decking boards, Kemper built a roof of corrugated PVC panels. A system of gutters and downspouts route rain away from the storage area, allowing her to store vulnerable materials and power equipment without worrying about damage (provided it doesn't flood). Aside from some commenters' concerns about keeping snakes out from under the deck, the positive feedback made it immediately obvious that Kemper's little invention was something special. And no one's going to be surprised when some plastic deck box manufacturer is selling this at Costco next year.
How this giant DIY under-deck drawer works
Kemper's drawer is made mostly of pressure-treated plywood and kept light by avoiding any internal framing except at the corners, where all three sides (bottom and two sides) are attached to a single vertical board. There are also two boards running the width of the drawer on the inside for rigidity and to help constrain the drawer width so it doesn't stick.
The drawer slides consist basically of three 2-by-4 boards (or 2-by-2s, if you have a really shallow space to work with) on each side of the drawer. Two attach to the deck structure with just enough space between them to fit a third, the runner on the side of the drawer. The bottom board supports the drawer runner, while the upper board keeps it level. It's the basic mechanism of many basic drawer slides in a simplified lumber form. Kemper then applied IMPRESA Wood Lubricant, a silicone-based wax to make sure the slides were easy to use.
@growingupkemper
Lawn tool storage or the best hide and seek spot?? 🤷🏻♀️ This 8' hidden drawer is a game changer and the absolute icing on the cake for this under deck storage. Final step: final touches on the deck, sanding and staining. I'm leaning towards dark stain on this deck. Right? Right?? Send me your ideas!
A few commenters expressed concern that the build's roof wouldn't hold up and the drawer would fall apart. The drainage system is, if anything, a little over-engineered, and it can be difficult to seal a corrugated roof properly. Forming something like the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) membrane used on flat commercial roofs to the drawer's top and sides would probably be easier to maintain. And even treated plywood needs to be carefully sealed. Other choices also have limitations: HDPE panels are pricey, PVC tends to warp in the summer heat, metalworking is an uncommon skill, and hardwood is high-maintenance. So, marine-grade plywood may be a viable choice for a protective cover, as long as the edges are properly, thoroughly sealed against water intrusion.