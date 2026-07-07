Not A Shed, Not A Box: The Smart Storage Solution For Your Deck Without Clutter

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After weighing her options for how to upgrade her outdoor storage, Rachel Kemper (growingupkemper on TikTok) decided a typical shed or box wouldn't cut it — she needed a drawer. But since the tools coming out of the garage and going into said drawer consisted of things like leaf blowers and shovels, it needed to be really big. With the area under and around the deck already being a work in progress, it seemed like the perfect place to build one.

Unlike a shed, which would take up valuable space in the lawn, or a deck box that would do the same on a patio, this project uses an already under-used area to manage the clutter of outdoor tools. It adds loads of outdoor storage and organization without any sacrifice, other than a bit of your time and maybe some cash. The drawer looks great because Kemper fully integrated it directly into her deck's new skirting, which was made from some improvised fence picket underpinning. The drawer fits between vertical 2-by-4 posts installed under the deck and secured to the joists. Horizontal slides made from 2-by-4s then attach to those posts to hold up the drawer and allow it to move in and out.

At the top of the drawer space, just below the decking boards, Kemper built a roof of corrugated PVC panels. A system of gutters and downspouts route rain away from the storage area, allowing her to store vulnerable materials and power equipment without worrying about damage (provided it doesn't flood). Aside from some commenters' concerns about keeping snakes out from under the deck, the positive feedback made it immediately obvious that Kemper's little invention was something special. And no one's going to be surprised when some plastic deck box manufacturer is selling this at Costco next year.