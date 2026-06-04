Not Traps Or Pest Control: A Better Way To Keep Snakes Out From Under Your Deck

Nature is beautiful, but sometimes it gets a little too close for comfort. If you found a snake skin in your yard, you may be concerned that the snakes visiting your yard will be tempted to stay. The space underneath your deck is a safe, cool shelter for snakes to hide in, so how can you keep them out? Traps and pest control may be helpful for removing snakes that are already under your deck, but they won't stop the snakes from getting under your deck in the first place. Luckily, there's a simple solution to keep snakes out. Just seal up or cover any gaps they could use to enter!

Snakes are attracted to your yard for food and safety. Removing food sources may discourage them from staying long-term, but even snakes just passing through may want to stop and rest for a bit under your deck. If your deck already has solid sides, you may think it's pretty snake-proof, but you'd be surprised. On average, snakes can fit through cracks as small as a half-an-inch wide, due to their incredibly flexible bodies. Of course, not all decks have solid sides. If your deck is supported by posts, you may be wondering if it's even possible to enclose that space. While it may not be possible to completely fill those larger spaces, you can still block off the base to help keep snakes out.