Not Traps Or Pest Control: A Better Way To Keep Snakes Out From Under Your Deck
Nature is beautiful, but sometimes it gets a little too close for comfort. If you found a snake skin in your yard, you may be concerned that the snakes visiting your yard will be tempted to stay. The space underneath your deck is a safe, cool shelter for snakes to hide in, so how can you keep them out? Traps and pest control may be helpful for removing snakes that are already under your deck, but they won't stop the snakes from getting under your deck in the first place. Luckily, there's a simple solution to keep snakes out. Just seal up or cover any gaps they could use to enter!
Snakes are attracted to your yard for food and safety. Removing food sources may discourage them from staying long-term, but even snakes just passing through may want to stop and rest for a bit under your deck. If your deck already has solid sides, you may think it's pretty snake-proof, but you'd be surprised. On average, snakes can fit through cracks as small as a half-an-inch wide, due to their incredibly flexible bodies. Of course, not all decks have solid sides. If your deck is supported by posts, you may be wondering if it's even possible to enclose that space. While it may not be possible to completely fill those larger spaces, you can still block off the base to help keep snakes out.
How to seal the cracks under your deck to keep snakes out
Start by identifying places where snakes could potentially get through. If your deck has solid sides, check carefully for any cracks or gaps, no matter how small. Even if the crack is tiny, there's always the chance that it could widen over time. If you have open sides (posts spaced several feet apart), measure the space you'd need to cover. For decks that are quite high and large, creating a whole wall to cover the entire area may not be feasible or even needed. You may be able to block access by installing a wire mesh snake fence, so you should still measure the width between the posts.
What materials you need will depend largely on what your deck is made of. For a wooden deck, you can use wood putty to close smaller gaps, but you may need planks or plywood to cover larger holes. For concrete, brick, or stone sidings, consider a concrete sealant, caulk, or an epoxy putty. Use extra soil to fill in gaps at ground level. Tightly woven wire mesh hardware cloth can be used to block larger gaps.
before you begin, check under your deck for snakes. If there are any, repel or trap the snakes first so they aren't stuck under your deck. When you're sure your deck is snake-free, carefully fill each crack. To create a snake fence for larger gaps, stretch wire mesh between your deck posts and secure it in place, making certain they can't climb any posts or structures the fence is attached to. Bury the bottom at least six inches deep, and bend the top away from your deck to prevent snakes from climbing over it.