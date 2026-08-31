Dishwashers are nothing short of a modern miracle. While there are dishwashing hacks we wished we all knew to make the process even easier, the fact that we can press a few buttons and have our dishes cleaned is something we take for granted. But the roots of this modern wizardry are in a cumbersome, hand-powered machine that is totally unrecognizable today: the Garis-Cochran Dish Washing Machine.

Concepts for what would become the dishwasher began as early as the mid 1800s, but the Garis-Cochran dishwasher was the first one that was commercially successful. Invented by Josephine Cochran in the 1880s, the machine was able to both hold the dishes in place and pump in hot, pressurized water, which no previous machine could do. The dishes were loaded onto racks set in a copper boiler, which, along with the pressurized water hose, were connected to a motor powered by a hand crank. This likely made it far louder than the Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW that Consumer Reports named one of the worst dishwashers of 2026.

So, yes, the fact that the Garis-Cochran dishwasher was a free-standing unit that needed to be cranked by hand would make it totally unrecognizable in a modern kitchen. Yet, there is so much modern dishwashers owe to this old school model, despite not actually looking anything like it anymore.